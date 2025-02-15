Massive current WWE RAW star confesses he had a crush on Pamela Anderson

  • home icon
By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified Feb 15, 2025 22:35 GMT
Pamela Anderson (Images credit: Anderson's Instagram)

Pamela Anderson made an appearance at WrestleMania 20 years ago. A massive WWE Superstar recently confessed to having a crush on the Baywatch star.

Backstage interviewer Jackie Redmond has been posting videos on her Instagram where she asked WWE Superstars questions backstage. In a Valentine's Day edition, she spoke to several wrestlers, including Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, and Jey Uso, about their celebrity crushes growing.

The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner revealed that he was attracted to Pamela Anderson when he was younger. The former Intercontinental Champion confirmed that he developed feelings for the 57-year-old star because of her performance in Baywatch:

"[Was it Bayawatch?] Yeet! Come on, Baywatch, Yeet! Come on, man. Pamela Anderson, come on, Yeet. What y'all talking about, man?" Uso said.
Pamela Anderson previously expressed interest in marrying huge WWE star

Pamela Anderson made a cameo in Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zac Efron's movie Baywatch eight years ago. In an interview with ET Canada, she was asked to play a game of kiss, marry, and kill with the three male stars of the movie The Final Boss, Efron and David Hasselhoff.

While Anderson chose to get rid of Hasselhoff and kiss Efron, she disclosed that she would marry The Rock for his money:

"He [Hasselhoff] has had enough fun on this earth [laughs]. Zac is young and Dwayne is wealthy, I'll marry him," she said.
While Anderson never crossed paths with The Rock in WWE, she had an awkward interaction with Shawn Michales. The Baywatch star hosted the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in 1995 before appearing later that same year at WrestleMania 11. The Canadian-American actress celebrated with The Heartbreak Kid after he won the Rumble match.

However, Anderson seemed uncomfortable around Michaels. In a previous episode of his Something To Wrestle podcast, WWE executive Bruce Prichard explained her reaction, claiming she acted that way because she was supposed to be unhappy with ending up with a then-heel HBK.

It would be interesting to see if Anderson would appear again in the Stamford-based company in the upcoming years.

