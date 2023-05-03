When WWE executive revealed why Pamela Anderson looked uncomfortable around current star

In 1995, Canadian star Pamela Anderson guest hosted the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. She was also scheduled to escort the winner of the Royal Rumble match to the ring at WrestleMania. As Shawn Michaels won the Royal Rumble match, Anderson entered the ring and stood beside him as he celebrated his victory. However, the Baywatch star seemed a little uncomfortable.

At the time, The Wrestling Observer reported that Anderson did not seem interested in the company's product. Dave Meltzer also claimed that the 55-year-old was unsure how to act in front of a live crowd.

During an episode of the Something to Wrestle podcast in 2020, WWE executive Bruce Prichard commented on Meltzer's 1995 report, revealing why Anderson acted awkwardly around HBK.

"Let me say this about that. Pam Anderson, first of all, if you follow the story all the way to WrestleMania, her reaction to Shawn Michaels, who was a heel motherf**ker, was exactly what it was supposed to be so that it was a reluctant Pam Anderson throughout the promotion going to WrestleMania because it was kind of like, 'oh f**k, I didn't want to be with Shawn,'" he said. [0:54 - 1:22]

WWE hired Trish Stratus because she resembled Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson was one of the most popular celebrities in the 1990s. While she made a few appearances on WWE television, the company hired another Canadian star because she resembled the actress.

During an episode of his Grilling Jr. podcast in 2020, former WWE executive Jim Ross disclosed that he hired Trish Stratus because she had a "Pamela Andreson feel."

"I hired Trish and largely because what attracted me was her look. She had that Pamela Anderson feel. And Pamela Anderson at that time was hotter than doughnut grease," he said.

