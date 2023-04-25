Current top superstar was hired because she resembled Pamela Anderson, Ex-WWE executive once confirmed

In November 1999, WWE signed the then-Canadian model Trish Stratus. A few months later, she debuted as a valet for Test and Albert.

Meanwhile, one of the top female superstars at the time, Chyna, was seemingly unhappy with Stratus' recruitment. In an interview with Off The Record in 2000, she dubbed Stratus a prime example of WWE hiring someone with no ability. She also claimed that the company signed the Canadian star "strictly because of her looks."

During an episode of his Grilling Jr. podcast in 2020, former WWE executive Jim Ross addressed Chyna's comments about Stratus.

"How you can say Trish Stratus had no talent shows your misguided assumptions and analyses. Trish Stratus was a great star. And she worked her a** off to get better. You know, Ron Hutchison trained her. She had a lot of good talents there in Toronto that helped her in her in-ring stuff. She kept evolving to Trish. She had a wonderful look," he said.

The 71-year-old then disclosed that he hired the seven-time Women's Champion because she resembled Hollywood star Pamela Anderson.

"I hired Trish and largely because what attracted me was her look. She had that Pamela Anderson feel. And Pamela Anderson at that time was hotter than doughnut grease," he added. [1:26 - 2:06]

Roman Reigns is technically not the longest-reigning champion in WWE right now, claims Trish Stratus. Check out her comments here.

Jim Ross says WWE hired Chyna also for her looks

While speaking on Off The Record in 2000, Chyna addressed why the Stamford-based company possibly hired her. The Ninth Wonder of the World stated that besides having a "freakish look," she did not take no for an answer and trained hard to get to that job.

In the same Grilling Jr. episode, Jim Ross also revealed why the company hired Chyna.

"Hey, look, you think we hired Joanie because it had nothing to do with her look? Are you kidding me? So she's saying that Trish got hired because of her look. Why the hell Joanie do you think you got hired?" Ross added. [2:54 - 3:05]

Chyna once had a legit backstage confrontation with Stephanie McMahon. Check out the story here.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes