"I'm going to choke you out" - When Stephanie McMahon and Chyna had legit backstage confrontation in WWE

In 1999, Stephanie McMahon started an on-screen relationship with Triple H. At the same time, The Game was dating WWE Hall of Famer Chyna in real life. While working together, Stephanie and Triple H developed feelings for each other. The two started seeing each other while Triple H was living with Chyna.

The Ninth Wonder of the World later discovered The Game's relationship with Vince McMahon's daughter when she found a love letter from The Billion Dollar Princess to her then-boyfriend. In an interview with Wrestling Inc. in 2011, Chyna disclosed that she immediately called Vince after discovering Stephanie and Triple H's love affair.

"After I found the letter I called Vince. He said, 'Okay, I'll see you on Monday,' and when I walked into the building it was like the parting of the Red Sea. It was like everybody was against Paulie. Bob Holly was standing around me, Billy was standing around me – it was just crazy. Then I actually was going into the bathroom stall of the ladies room because I couldn't stop crying and Vince was going to talk to me. He said, 'Are you ready to talk, Chyna?'" she said.

The Ninth Wonder of the World then recalled having a confrontation with Stephanie, which saw her threatening to choke out The Billion Dollar Princess.

"Then Stephanie stepped up. She took me into the room, we talked, and she goes, 'Well, I love him. He's my man. I'm sorry if you feel that way?' and I shut her up. I said, 'Shut up. Call your dad in here because I'm going to choke you out.' 'If you really feel that way, take control of yourself,' then Vince came in and said, 'Let's do a new contract. I know this is tough for you but it's going to be okay.' Then I went home and I got a fax saying they didn't need me anymore," Chyna added.

Stephanie McMahon married WWE CCO Triple H in 2003

After Triple H ended his relationship with Chyna, he continued dating Stephanie McMahon for a few years. The couple announced their engagement on Valentine's Day in 2003. They tied the knot about eight months later in a Roman Catholic ceremony at St. Teresa of Avila Church in Sleepy Hollow, New York.

The Game and The Billion Dollar Princess now have three daughters together. The former WWE Chairwoman previously disclosed that their eldest daughter had started her wrestling training.

