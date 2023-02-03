"Something's going on" - When Stephanie McMahon broke up with WWE CCO Triple H two months after they started dating

In late 1999, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon started working together on a WWE storyline. While The Billion Dollar Princess had a boyfriend at the time, The Game was living with then-fellow superstar Chyna. However, Triple H and Stephanie developed feelings for each other in real life as they played a couple on-screen. In 2000, the two started dating.

In an interview with Howard Stern about two decades ago, Stephanie disclosed that she broke up with The Game two months after they started dating because Chyna was still living in his house.

"Supposedly, they [Triple H and Chyna] weren't dating at that point. They had a house together and they're trying to get out of the house or whatever. We saw each other for a couple months and then when it came apparent to me that obviously she is living in your house and something's going on, we stopped talking for a long time," she said. [H/T: WWFOldSchool]

Eventually, however, Triple H and Stephanie got back together after the 14-time WWE world champion cut his ties with Chyna. The couple dated for a few years before tying the knot in 2003. They now have three children together.

Stephanie McMahon recently resigned from WWE

Last year, Vince McMahon stepped down as WWE Chairman and CEO amid allegations of misconduct before retiring from the company. Hence, his daughter, Stephanie, became the Chairwoman and Co-CEO alongside Nick Khan. Meanwhile, his son-in-law Triple H took over the creative process, becoming the new Chief Content Officer.

However, Vince recently returned to WWE as the new Executive Chairman. While Triple H is still in his position, his wife resigned from the Stamford-based company upon her father's return.

