"She can make out with my man anytime" - When Ex-WWE star encouraged Stephanie McMahon to get intimate with her boyfriend

In late 1999, Stephanie McMahon started an on-screen romantic relationship with Triple H. The Game was then dating WWE Hall of Famer Chyna in real life. As part of the storyline, The Ninth Wonder of the World even gave her real-life boyfriend relationship advice to save his on-screen marriage to Stephanie.

While Triple H kissed Stephanie several times on-screen, Chyna was seemingly unbothered. In an interview with Howard Stern in 2000, she praised The Billion Dollar Princess and encouraged her to "make out" with her boyfriend anytime.

"I think she's great. [You like her?] Yeah, very much. She can make out with my man anytime," Chyna said. [35:30 - 35:37]

While working together on the McMahon-Helmsley storyline, Triple H and Stephanie developed feelings for each other. The Game later broke up with Chyna and entered a romantic relationship with Vince McMahon's daughter.

Did WWE CCO Triple H cheat on Chyna with Stephanie McMahon?

Triple H started his real-life romance with Stephanie McMahon while he was living with Chyna. The former Women's Champion later disclosed that she discovered her boyfriend's relationship with Stephanie when she found love letters in his bag from The Billion Dollar Princess.

While The Ninth Wonder of the World accused Triple H of cheating on her with Stephanie, The Game disclosed in an interview with Howard Stern in 2002 that he did not see things the same way.

"There's a misconception of the way that things ended with us, but it was our relationship had gone downhill. There's a period of time where we were separated and things happened in between and then you kind of partway get back together and it really wasn't a full-blown relationship at that time. [Technically you weren't cheating?] Yeah, I don't see things the same way she does," he said.

