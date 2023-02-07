"There's a misconception" - When WWE's Triple H revealed if he really cheated on Chyna with Stephanie McMahon

In late 1999, Triple H started an on-screen relationship with Stephanie McMahon as part of a WWE storyline. In real life, however, The Game was dating fellow superstar Chyna. Nevertheless, the 14-time world champion and The Billion Dollar Princess fell in love with each other while working together. Triple H then ended his relationship with The Ninth Wonder of the World to be with Stephanie.

Chyna later accused The Game of cheating on her with Stephanie. She stated that she found out about his romance with Vince McMahon's daughter after finding their love letters in his bag. Meanwhile, Triple H addressed Chyna's accusations during an interview with Howard Stern in 2002.

"There's a misconception of the way that things ended with us, but it was our relationship had gone downhill. There's a period of time where we were seperated and things happened in between and then you kind of partway get back together and it really wasn't a full-blown relationship at that time. [Technically you weren't cheating?] yeah, I don't see things the same way she does," he said. [11:04 - 11:28]

Triple H and Stephanie started dating in 2000. Three years later, the couple tied the knot. They now have three daughters together.

Stephanie McMahon recently resigned from WWE

Last year, Stephanie McMahon became the Chairwoman and Co-CEO of WWE following her father's retirement from the company amid allegations of misconduct. Meanwhile, her husband, Triple H, became the Chief Content Officer.

Although The Game is still the Head of Creative, The Billion Dollar Princess recently resigned from WWE after Vince McMahon returned to assume the position of Executive Chairman.

