When Shane McMahon revealed why he had a problem with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H's romance in WWE

While working together on a WWE storyline in late 1999 and early 2000, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon fell in love with each other. Although Stephanie's father, Vince McMahon, initially gave her and Triple H his blessing to date, he later took it away. The couple then split for nearly ten months. However, they eventually got back together.

Vince McMahon was not the only one who initially had a problem with The Game's relationship with Stephanie. Several reports suggested that Stephanie's brother Shane McMahon was unhappy with his sister's romance with Triple H.

In an interview with Hall of Famer Mick Foley on the Tell All podcast a few years ago, Shane O'Mac addressed these rumors, disclosing that one thing did not sit well with him.

"At first it was... as long as they're gonna be happy that's all I really care about. You know, it was more old school back in the day, especially the boss' daughter, you don't ever date a talent at that point, because there was separation. At that time it was church and state, or office and the boys, if you will. So there's a lot of old school stuff in there. The thing that didn't sit well with me is that it was kept from me for a while, so that didn't feel good," he said. [From 44:13 to 44:49]

Triple H and Stephanie dated for about three years before tying the knot in 2003. The couple now have three daughters together.

Shane and Stephanie McMahon are no longer with WWE

Although he returned to his father's company in 2016 after several years of absence, Shane McMahon was reportedly let go in February 2022 following his participation in the Royal Rumble match.

Meanwhile, his sister became the company's Chairwoman and Co-CEO last year after Vince McMahon retired from WWE amid allegations of misconduct. However, The Billion Dollar Princess recently resigned from the company after her father's return as Executive Chairman.

Despite Stephanie's departure, her husband, Triple H, is still the company's Chief Content Officer.

