When Ex-WWE Superstar found a "love note" from Stephanie McMahon to her boyfriend

In 1999, Triple H started an on-screen romance with Stephanie McMahon. Meanwhile, the former WWE Champion was dating Chyna in real-life. However, The Game's relationship with The Billion Dollar Princess later evolved into a real-life romance. He then ended his relationship with The Ninth Wonder of the World to continue dating Vince McMahon's daughter.

In an interview with Opie Radio in 2015, Chyna disclosed how she discovered Triple H's affair with Stephanie while they were still together.

"I found a note, actually. Yeah, I found a note. A written note from Stephanie like tucked away in his briefcase. [What was in the note?] Just a note from her saying, you know, how much she loved him and she was on the airplane or something writing him a love note, but the date was dated like a year beforehand. So, that's how I knew," she said. [2:46 - 3:11]

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon dated for a few years before tying the knot in 2003. They now have three daughters together.

Did WWE CCO Triple H cheat on Chyna with Stephanie McMahon?

While Chyna accused Triple H of cheating on her with Stephanie McMahon after their relationship ended, the 14-time world champion did not see things the same way.

Speaking to Howard Stern in 2002, Triple H stated that there was a misconception about how his romance with Chyna ended.

"There's a misconception of the way that things ended with us, but it was our relationship had gone downhill. There's a period of time where we were separated and things happened in between and then you kind of partway get back together and it really wasn't a full-blown relationship at that time. [Technically you weren't cheating?] yeah, I don't see things the same way she does," he said.

