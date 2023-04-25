Roman Reigns is technically not the longest reigning champion in WWE right now, claims current superstar

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus jokingly claimed that she might technically be the longest-reigning champion in the company right now, not Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief captured the Universal Championship in August 2020 after defeating The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match. He later unified the world titles by beating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38. Reigns is now approaching the 1000-day mark as world champion.

Despite this, Stratus jokingly pointed out on the After The Bell podcast that she is technically still Women's Champion since she retired in 2006 after capturing the title for the seventh time, which makes her reign longer than Reigns'.

"I'm just gonna throw this out here. I'm not a numbers person necessarily. But, I mean, my retirement match, I retired as champion. So, I don't know, am I like technically...? Am I technically? [Corey Graves: You're still the champion yeah]. I know Roman Reigns is doing his thing right now, right? And what is his number count? It's like how many days? [We're posting 1000]. I mean, I might be a 6,000 right now," she said. [43:54 - 44:14]

Trish Stratus wants to become WWE RAW Women's Champion

Before initially retiring from the in-ring competition in 2006, Trish Stratus held the record for most Women's Championship wins. However, the seven-time Women's Champion has not held gold in WWE since then, although other formerly retired superstars have.

During the same interview with After The Bell, the Diva of the Decade addressed the possibility of chasing another title.

"Pretty high. I guess the odds could be high. Do I look good in gold? Yes, I do. Do I represent well? Yes, I do. Can I do your press conference? Yes, I can," she said. [H/T: Wrestling News]

