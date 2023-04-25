Multi-time WWE Women's Champion claims she was the original "The Man" before Becky Lynch

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently claimed she was "The Man" before Becky Lynch.

After several years of absence, Stratus recently returned to the Stamford-based company to work on a storyline alongside Lita and Becky Lynch. The 47-year-old teamed up with the two ladies to defeat Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39. However, she later turned heel and attacked Lita and Lynch on RAW.

In a recent interview with After The Bell, Kevin Patrick asked Stratus if she was the original "The Man" before Lynch.

"Is that a question or a statement? [I think it's kinda both actually]. I think it's a statement, right? I mean, I was the original, right? I mean, I am the OG like, I mean, it's like, we joke, you're the OG. I mean, right? I mean, and it's crazy to me, like, everyone got these monikers, like we've got The EST, we've got The Man and The Queen, and I'm just like, 'I'm just gonna be Trish Stratus. That's my moniker,'" Stratus replied. [36:14 - 36:31]

Becky Lynch has not appeared on WWE RAW for two weeks

Since losing the Women's Tag Team Championships and getting attacked by Trish Stratus two weeks ago, Becky Lynch has not appeared on Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, the Diva of the Decade gave an update on her former WrestleMania 39 teammate last night on the Red Brand.

Stratus claimed that The Man was struggling with the pressure of being a mother and a top WWE Superstar.

"Becky is just not doing so good. She confided in me. So, she got real close to me. She opened up and she told me she's having a hard time with the pressure of being the top of the women's division, being The Man, and being a mom. It's just been too much for her. And listen, I understand because I'm a mom as well and I have two children and a plethora of other things, but I'm thriving. Becky, not so much. And I would watch her and I'd see her cracking. I could see the pressure crumbling and I just decided I had to take her out of her misery. So, really what she need to be doing is sitting at home and saying, 'thank you Trish!'" (0:22 - 1:05)

