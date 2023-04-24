Trish Stratus shares her knowledge on a banned term in WWE

In a recent interview, Trish Stratus was asked why she thought a particular term was banned in WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer was perplexed and said she was unsure.

Trish Stratus returned to WWE a few weeks before WrestleMania to side with Lita and Becky Lynch against Damage Control. A week after WrestleMania, Stratus teamed up with Lynch to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Following their loss, Stratus turned heel, attacking Lynch.

During the latest episode of After The Bell, Trish Stratus spoke about wanting to see more female wrestlers inducted into the Hall of Fame. She cited that her former rival, Victoria, would make a great addition to the coveted list. While making the statement, Stratus admitted to not knowing why the term 'wrestler' was banned in WWE.

“I love Tori Wilson and Stacy Keibler, but this is a wrestling….I don't know why we don't say wrestling for some reason. I don't know why, because I'm a wrestler and we work for World Wrestling Entertainment. But yeah, I mean, I'd like to see, maybe a wrestler maybe get into the Hall of Fame next, maybe like Victoria would be great." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Will Trish Stratus hold another Championship in WWE?

During the same interview, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked about her aspirations to win another Championship in the company. The seven-time Women's Champion said that one could not count out the possibility of it happening.

"Pretty high. I guess the odds could be high. Do I look good in gold? Yes, I do. Do I represent well? Yes, I do. Can I do your press conference? Yes, I can." (H/T Wrestling News)

An earlier report stated that WWE creative has discussed pitting Bianca Belair and Trish Stratus in a bout. There are currently no plans to pull the trigger on the match, but since the discussion was done, fans can believe that the thought has crossed the minds of higher-ups.

