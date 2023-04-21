"Do I look good in gold?" - Trish Stratus on her WWE championship aspirations 

Following her recent return to WWE and a change in attitude, Trish Stratus was asked if she is now looking to add more gold to her already stacked trophy cabinet.

The Hall of Famer recently returned to the ring as she teamed up with Lita and Becky Lynch, but after assaulting both of them on RAW in the past few weeks, it seems as though her number one priority is now solely herself.

Speaking to Corey Graves on After The Bell, Trish was asked what her title aspirations are like now that she is a singles performer once again.

"Pretty high. I guess the odds could be high. Do I look good in gold? Yes I do. Do I represent well? Yes, I do. Can I do your press conference? Yes, I can." (H/T Wrestling News)

The 47-year-old is arguably considered to be one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time, with her having won seven women's titles as well as being one of the first females to main event Monday Night RAW.

Who is on Trish Stratus' WWE Mount Rushmore?

One question that fans and professional wrestlers often debate about is which of the four legends should be on the Mount Rushmore of wrestling.

After the question was once again posed by WWE on FOX's social media account, Trish Stratus arrogantly stated that she would be the sole individual on her wrestling Mount Rushmore.

"1. Me 2. Me 3. Me 4. Me #MountTrishmore," Tweeted Trish.

This past week on Monday Night RAW, Trish told the WWE Universe that she is the greatest female wrestler of all time as well as stating that the women's division would not be where it is today without her.

Where does Trish Stratus rank amongst the greats in WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes