Trish Stratus breaks character to detail why she returned to WWE for storyline with Becky Lynch

Many legends have found it challenging to turn heel on WWE TV as age usually factors in when it comes to how fans react. Last year, Edge tried and failed to have audiences hate him. Now, fellow Canadian superstar Trish Stratus is portraying a heel character after betraying Becky Lynch.

After wrestling at SummerSlam 2019 in a losing effort against Charlotte Flair, Trish Stratus resurfaced on Monday Night RAW earlier this year. The Hall of Famer teamed up with Lita and Lynch to defeat Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Trish Stratus explained what are the criteria she considers for a return to the squared circle. The seven-time WWE Women's Champion wanted an interesting story for both herself and the fans, revealing that she enjoys the challenge that comes with it:

"I'm constantly proving myself to myself," Stratus said. "And when I got the call to do WrestleMania, that was fun. It was fun to be in that capacity to do it at that level and at that stage. I'm all about layers and it was like, I hadn't dipped into this territory again, you know, for a long time. And it was like, can I do this? And when I did it, I loved it."

The WWE legend opened up about her recent heel turn, which set up a potential dream match against Becky Lynch down the line:

"To be able to go back to this capacity, it felt like it's fun and it's a good story," she said. "I think it's interesting. I always say whenever I went back, it has to check a few boxes. Like, is it interesting? Is it challenging for myself? Will the fans be intrigued by it? Will it tell something different than we've told before, a story that's different than we've told before?" [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Trish Stratus may go after the WWE World Championship eventually

The Hall of Famer recently revealed that she is intrigued at the prospect of challenging for a world title again. Speaking to Corey Groves on his After The Bell podcast, Stratus responded to potentially going after a championship:

"Pretty high. I guess the odds could be high. Do I look good in gold? Yes, I do. Do I represent well? Yes, I do. Can I do your press conference? Yes, I can," said Stratus. [H/T Wrestling News]

With Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch reportedly planned for later this year at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, there is enough time for the Hall of Famer to enter a WWE title program in between, or eventually after SummerSlam.

