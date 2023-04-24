Reported discussion on possible plans for Bianca Belair's WWE RAW Women's Championship 

Bianca Belair has been the WWE RAW Women's Champion for over a year now. According to a recent report, WWE has discussed pitting the EST of WWE against the recently returned Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

The current WWE RAW Women's Champion is in the midst of one of her best runs on the main roster. She has beaten some of the biggest names in the promotion, including Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Bayley, just to name a few. Bianca Belair has overcome a number of odds, winning Triple Threat and Fatal Fourway matches during her time as the champion.

Trish Stratus made her return to WWE a few weeks before WrestleMania 39. At the PLE, she sided with Becky Lynch and Lita to take on Damage Control in a six-woman tag team match. However, she turned heel a couple of weeks ago after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

A report by Xero News that has been doing the rounds lately states that WWE has discussed the possibility of having Bianca Belair defend her Championship against Trish Stratus. A point to note here is that there are no plans to pull the trigger on this, but higher-ups have spoken about the possibility of them facing each other.

Xero News @NewsXero Talk backstage of doing Bianca Belair vs. Trish Stratus for the Raw Women's Championship has picked up as of late



No other word apart from that, no confirmation it will happen, but it has been spoke about to some extent. Talk backstage of doing Bianca Belair vs. Trish Stratus for the Raw Women's Championship has picked up as of lateNo other word apart from that, no confirmation it will happen, but it has been spoke about to some extent.

Is Trish Stratus interested in a match against Bianca Belair for the WWE RAW Women's Championship?

Trish Stratus held the Women's Championship multiple times back when she was an active part of the WWE roster. She played an active role in bringing women's wrestling to where it is now in WWE.

While on the After The Bell podcast, Trish Stratus spoke about her heel turn and what the chances were of her going after a championship in the near future. The WWE Hall of Famer replied saying,

"Pretty high. I guess the odds could be high. Do I look good in gold? Yes, I do. Do I represent well? Yes, I do. Can I do your press conference? Yes, I can." (H/T Wrestling News)

Stratus has made it evident that she plans on going for either the SmackDown or RAW Women's Championship, putting Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair on notice.

What do you think of a possible clash between Stratus and Belair? Let us know in the comments section below!

Brock Lesnar vs. a female Superstar? Teddy Long pitches a crazy idea. More here

Poll : 0 votes