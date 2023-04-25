"Hired with no ability" - When Chyna buried current top WWE star 

After making a name for herself in the modeling business, Trish Stratus signed with WWE in 1999. She debuted the following year, becoming a valet for Test and Albert. At the time, Chyna was arguably the top female superstar in the Stamford-based company. However, she seemingly did not think highly of Stratus.

In an interview with Off The Record in 2000, The Ninth Wonder of the World claimed that Stratus was a prime example of WWE hiring someone with no ability.

"Well, I think Trish Stratus is a prime example to me of somebody that was hired with no ability. And I think she was hired strictly because of her looks. And, although she has surprised me because she's been very willing to do a lot and she's learning very quickly. However, in my opinion, Trish didn't have to pay her dues. So, you know, I still think about that and I still think that she should have to as well as other women," she said. [2:13 - 2:45]

Over the next six years, Stratus became the top female superstar in the company and the most crowned Women's Champion with seven title reigns. She initially retired from in-ring competition in 2006 after capturing her seventh Women's Title at Unforgiven.

Trish Stratus is back in WWE

Earlier this year, Trish Stratus returned to WWE to join forces with Becky Lynch and Lita in their feud with Damage CTRL. The three ladies defeated Bayley's faction in a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 39.

However, the seven-time Women's Champion later turned heel and attacked Lita and Lynch on Monday Night RAW. She is currently feuding with The Man on the Red Brand.

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Stratus broke character to disclose why she returned for a storyline with Lynch.

"To be able to go back to this capacity, it felt like it's fun and it's a good story. I think it's interesting. I always say whenever I went back, it has to check a few boxes. Like, is it interesting? Is it challenging for myself? Will the fans be intrigued by it? Will it tell something different than we've told before, a story that's different than we've told before?" (H/T WrestlingInc.)

