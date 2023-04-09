When Pamela Anderson expressed her desire to marry former WWE Champion for his money

Between 1992 and 1997, Pamela Anderson starred in the popular TV series Baywatch. She also made a cameo in the movie Baywatch alongside WWE legend The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) in 2017.

During an interview with ET Canada in 2016, Anderson was asked to play a Kiss, Mary, and Kill game with the movie's stars, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Zac Efron, and David Hasselhoff. The 55-year-old disclosed that she would marry The Brahma Bull, kiss Effron, and kill Hasselhoff.

"He [Hasselhoff] has had enough fun on this earth [laughs]. Zac is young and Dwayne is wealthy, I'll marry him," she said. [0:29 - 0:35]

Despite appearing in the movie, Anderson revealed in an interview with Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she did not like it.

"I didn't like it. Let's just keep the bad TV as bad TV. That's what's charming about Baywatch, you know? Trying to make these movies out of television, is just messing with it," she explained. [H/T: People]

Karen Gillan previously detailed her "particularly disgusting" experience kissing The Rock. Check out her comments here.

Pamela Anderson previously kissed another WWE legend

In 2006, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus hosted Canada's Walk of Fame induction ceremony in her hometown of Toronto. During the event, the Diva of the Decade locked lips with Pamela Anderson upon her request.

In an interview with WWE.com, Stratus opened up about her experience kissing the former Baywatch star.

"Right before I went out there, I told my make-up artist what I was going to do and she said I should tell the writers. But I said no, I'm not going to do that, I think I'll just seize the moment. If there's a Pamela Anderson moment out there, I'll take it! [...] I was ready to brush it off in my Trish Stratus way, but once she stood up I was like damn. [...] Afterwards, I was kind of befuddled, I didn't really know what to say and kind of fumbled a bit. I guess the combination of two hot blonde Canadians works. So to all my male fans, I say you're welcome!" Stratus said.

💜💛💙JemStarGold💙💛💜 @JemStarGold I was trying to think of who 2000's Trish Stratus reminded me of, then I realised it was Pamela Anderson in Scooby Doo. I was trying to think of who 2000's Trish Stratus reminded me of, then I realised it was Pamela Anderson in Scooby Doo. https://t.co/Q4PeFPbOja

Trish Stratus wants this top Hollywood actress to play her in a biopic. Check out the details here.

Poll : 0 votes