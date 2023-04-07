"Was particularly disgusting" - When Karen Gillan detailed her experience kissing Ex-WWE star

Since jumping ship from WWE to Hollywood, The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) has kissed several Hollywood stars in movies. He has locked lips with actors including Emily Blunt, Naomie Harris, and even Zac Efron.

In 2017, another Hollywood star, Karen Gillan, had to share a kiss with The Rock on Camera during their movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. As part of the film, the two were supposedly trying to have their first kiss. However, it went terribly wrong.

In an interview with HelloGiggles in 2018, Gillan opened up about her experience kissing the WWE legend. She dubbed their kiss "the grossest in cinematic history."

"That was a funny experience, because it was maybe the grossest kiss in cinematic history. It was a unique, specific experience, performing that with The Rock. It's not something I ever thought I'd be doing in my life. I don't think [we did] that many takes actually. Because there was so much tongue involved, I think we kept that to a minimum. (...) I thought the kiss was particularly disgusting, in the best possible way. That's something that I think is still hilarious," she said.

Naomie Harris believes WWE legend The Rock has the best lips in Hollywood

The Rock is currently one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and one of the highest-paid actors in the world. According to British actress Naomie Harris, the 50-year-old also has the best lips in Hollywood.

Harris shared a kiss with The Rock while filming the movie Rampage. However, it got cut from the final version. Despite this, the 46-year-old British actress disclosed that she enjoyed the experience of locking lips with the WWE legend.

"I got an amazing kiss. And I have to say he [The Rock] has the best lips in Hollywood. And I've kissed a lot of men in Hollywood on film not in real life and he has amazing lips. He really does. Yeah, incredible. Going back now, it was an amazing moment but it was cut from the movie. I mean, but at least I got to experience it. That's the main thing, right?" she told InStyle.

