"He has amazing lips" - When Naomie Harris detailed her experience kissing former WWE star

In 2018, Hollywood star Naomie Harris starred in the movie Rampage alongside several other stars, including WWE legend The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson). While filming the movie, Harris and The Brahma Bull shared a kiss. However, it got cut from the final version.

In an interview with InStyle that same year, the British actress revealed that she was happy to experience kissing the multi-time WWE Champion, stating that he has "the best lips in Hollywood."

"I got an amazing kiss. And I have to say he [The Rock] has the best lips in Hollywood. And I've kissed a lot of men in Hollywood on film not in real life and he has amazing lips. He really does. Yeah, incredible. Going back now, it was an amazing moment but it was cut from the movie. I mean, but at least I got to experience it. That's the main thing, right?" she said. [From 0:45 to 1:10]

Since 2012, Harris has been in a relationship with Peter Legler. Meanwhile, The Rock is currently married to Lauren Hashian. They now have two children together.

WWE legend The Rock recently met Adele

Naomie Harris is not the only British star to admire The Rock. Adele was also a big fan of The Brahma Bull as she watched WWE growing up.

During an appearance on NikkieTutorials on YouTube in 2021, the singer stated that she would cry if she met the People's Champion.

"Someone I've never met that I think I would actually cry is The Rock, but I know he goes by Dwayne Johnson now. I was the biggest wrestling fan when I was younger. He sent me flowers the other day because him and his wife couldn't make my show. Literally, I fell off my chair," she said.

Adele's wish recently came true as she met the WWE legend at the 65th Grammy Awards. The Brahma Bull even presented her with the best pop solo performance Grammy and dubbed her "best friend."

When I opened the Grammy envelope to announce the winner, I had to smile at the universe working its magic

#FullCircle #GRAMMYS "Get up here best friend… @Adele When I opened the Grammy envelope to announce the winner, I had to smile at the universe working its magic "Get up here best friend… @Adele"

