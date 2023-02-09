When Zac Efron expressed his desire to have a 'love scene' with Ex-WWE star

Several WWE Superstars have moved to Hollywood over the past two decades, including The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson). In 2017, The Brahma Bull starred in Baywatch alongside several actors, including Zac Efron. During the film, he and Efron shared a kiss underwater.

During an interview with Vogue in 2017, Efron was asked who he would like to have a "love scene" with. The 35-year-old Hollywood star jokingly named The Rock.

"[Who would you love to have a love scene with?] The Rock. Finish what we started [laughs]," he said. [4:41 - 4:45]

Efron is currently filming another movie, The Iron Claw, in which he plays the role of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Von Erich. The film is based on the life of Kevin and the legendary Von Erich wrestling family.

Zac Efron previously detailed his experience kissing WWE legend The Rock

In movies, The Rock has kissed several of his co-stars, including Emily Blunt. However, his underwater kiss with Zac Efron in Baywatch caught the attention of many fans.

In an interview with The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2017, Efron was asked about his experience kissing the former WWE Champion. The Hollywood star then stated that it was an "awesome kiss."

"[What does The Rock taste like?] Cherry chapstick. That is so weird. But to be completely honest, like, kissing a dude is weird at first but like it tasted like a Winterfresh commercial. Like a cherry chapstick. It was like, it was crazy, it was like it can't, he's good at that too! Jeez man, he's just the best at everything. It was an awesome kiss and one off the bucket list for me, for sure," he said.

