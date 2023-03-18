Multi-time WWE Women's Champion wants Margot Robbie to play her in a biopic

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently disclosed that she would like to see Hollywood star Margot Robbie play her in a biopic.

Stratus is one of the greatest female superstars in the history of WWE. She made her debut in 2000 and spent nearly six years as a regular competitor, during which she held the Women's Championship seven times. Although Trish initially retired in 2006, the Diva of the Decade has made several sporadic appearances in the Stamford-based company since then.

In a recent interview with My Mom's Basement, the Hall of Famer expressed her openness to the idea of doing a biopic directed by Freddie Prinze jr. She also discussed who could play her role in the movie. Although she suggested she could play herself since she has some acting experience, the seven-time Women's Champion also asked the host, Robbie Fox, for other suggestions.

When Fox suggested that Margot Robbie could play Stratus in the biopic, the WWE legend agreed and revealed that she liked the idea.

Who could play WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Lita in the biopic?

While Trish Stratus agreed that Margot Robbie would be a good choice to play her in a biopic, she also asked Robbie Fox to suggest someone else for the role of her historic on-screen rival and real-life best friend, Lita.

When Fox suggested that Cara Delevingne play the role of Lita despite the difference in looks, Stratus stated that she liked this idea too.

"Okay, yeah, I like that. [Maybe not looks wise] But like the essence. [The essence. The personality.] Yeah," she said. [25:21 - 25:30]

Lita and Stratus, alongside Becky Lynch, are currently feuding with Damage CTRL. They will now square off in a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 39.

