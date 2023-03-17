Trish Stratus reacts to 6-time champion being unhappy about her and WWE Hall of Famer's return

Trish Stratus has weighed in on Bayley's recent comments about her and WWE Hall of Famer Lita making their return to the company.

The multi-time women's champion is set to compete at WrestleMania 39, where she will team up with The Extreme Diva and Becky Lynch to take on Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match. This will be her first match since 2019.

The Role Model took to Twitter to share that Trish Stratus and Lita have no business returning to WWE, as they belong in the past. Straus responded to the tweet by informing Bayley that they're providing her with a major opportunity that she wouldn't have had in the first place if it weren't for their hard work.

"Yah but understand the previous owners are giving you the keys to a gated community for the biggest house that you wouldn’t have had otherwise. And if it weren’t for this gift, you’d be sitting outside the gate crying your eyes out this time of year again. Ya know?!??" wrote Stratus.

You can check out the tweet below:

Trish Stratus @trishstratuscom Bayley @itsBayleyWWE Imagine if you bought a house, right? & then the old owners came back & tried to cook in the kitchen. Cause they used to live there, & they’re still friends w the neighbor so they think it’s ok. Like, ok, you laid the foundation but, I remodeled & it’s my home now. Ya know?!?? 🤭 Imagine if you bought a house, right? & then the old owners came back & tried to cook in the kitchen. Cause they used to live there, & they’re still friends w the neighbor so they think it’s ok. Like, ok, you laid the foundation but, I remodeled & it’s my home now. Ya know?!?? 🤭 https://t.co/Qlg51ge0Qs Yah but understand the previous owners are giving you the keys to a gated community for the biggest house that you wouldn’t have had otherwise. And if it weren’t for this gift, you’d be sitting outside the gate crying your eyes out this time of year again. Ya know?!?? twitter.com/itsbayleywwe/s… Yah but understand the previous owners are giving you the keys to a gated community for the biggest house that you wouldn’t have had otherwise. And if it weren’t for this gift, you’d be sitting outside the gate crying your eyes out this time of year again. Ya know?!?? twitter.com/itsbayleywwe/s…

Trish Stratus fell victim to an attack by Damage CTRL on RAW this week

On the red brand this week, WWE showed footage of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY attacking Trish in the parking lot.

Two weeks ago, the latter's return on RAW resulted in the heelish stable losing their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Stratus posted a photo on Twitter showing her black eye from the attack. When she returns to the ring at WrestleMania 39, she'll get her revenge on Damage CTRL.

Trish Stratus is one of the biggest female superstars of all time, and it'll be interesting to see what she'll do in the squared circle.

