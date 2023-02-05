"To all my male fans, I say you're welcome!" - When Pamela Anderson kissed female WWE legend

In 2006, Trish Stratus was one of the top female superstars in WWE. In June of that same year, the seven-time Women's Champion hosted the 2006 Canada's Walk of Fame induction ceremony in Toronto, where she shared a kiss with Canadian star Pamela Anderson.

In an interview with WWE.com, Stratus opened up about her experience locking lips with the star of Baywatch, disclosing that she did not inform the writers about it beforehand.

"When I was asked to host, Pam was also hosting the Juno Awards and they billed it as a 'network battle of the blondes.' So I knew I wanted to do something with her, maybe a sketch or something, but she had scheduling conflicts with other events. Right before I went out there, I told my make-up artist what I was going to do and she said I should tell the writers. But I said no, I'm not going to do that, I think I'll just seize the moment. If there's a Pamela Anderson moment out there, I'll take it!" she said.

The Diva of the Decade also revealed that she had a backup plan if Anderson did not want to kiss her.

"I was ready to brush it off in my Trish Stratus way, but once she stood up I was like damn. You know how on Baywatch they run in slow motion? It was like that, but her lips were in slow motion. Afterwards, I was kind of befuddled, I didn't really know what to say and kind of fumbled a bit. I guess the combination of two hot blonde Canadians works. So to all my male fans, I say you're welcome!" Stratus added.

About three months after the event, Trish Stratus retired from professional wrestling after defeating Lita in her hometown of Toronto to capture her seventh Women's Title at Unforgiven.

Pamela Anderson made an appearance at WWE WrestleMania 11

In 1995, Pamela Anderson was at the peak of her acting career. At the time, the 55-year-old was one of the stars of the famous TV television series Baywatch. The Canadian star was also one of several celebrities who appeared at WrestleMania 11 as Diesel's valet.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recalled meeting Anderson at the Show of Shows.

"I was at WrestleMania and she [Pamela Anderson] was there. That did get a lot of eyeballs. She was very nice. I mean, we're not best buddies. I didn't know her, most of the roster didn't know her, but they would come in and they would meet her and they would talk to her just briefly," he said. [From 24:37 to 24:57]

