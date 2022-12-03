[Video] When Trish Stratus almost got killed in a freak accident on live WWE TV

In July 2001, Trish Stratus teamed up with Lita to defeat Torrie Wilson and Stacy Keibler in the first-ever bra & panties match at WWE Invasion. After the bout, Lita and Trish walked backward up the ramp, pointing and laughing at their opponents. However, the fun moment almost turned into a tragedy as Trish nearly died on live television.

In her book "Lita: A Less Traveled R.O.A.D.--The Reality of Amy Dumas," the 4-time Women's Champion detailed the incident:

"There were two separate entrances opening onto half-circles—the WCW people came out of one side and we came out the other. Both half-circles melted into one ramp in the middle, and behind them, there were these big empty pits. It looked kind of like a big crazy Y. When we got to the top of the stage, Trish came inches away from stepping backwards into one of the pits—she had one foot completely off the stage and was just about to fall in when I saw her and grabbed her hand. I pulled her to me like we were having a celebratory hug, but in reality, we were both freaking out that she was this close to getting seriously hurt," she wrote.

When Trish and Lita returned to the gorilla, everyone congratulated them for having a good match. However, the two real-life best friends were still freaking out after the scary moment they experienced on the stage:

"Everybody was congratulating us for having a good match, but we were both past it. 'Did you see that? Trish almost fell!' The match was the farthest thing from our minds—we were just happy that Trish didn't get killed!" she added.

Despite being very close in real life, Lita and Trish had a historic rivalry in WWE. They last squared off against each other at the 2006 Unforgiven pay-per-view in Trish's retirement match. The Diva of the Decade defeated The Extreme Diva to capture her seventh Women's Championship.

Female Locker Room @femalelroom Lita saves Trish Stratus’ life 21 Years Ago today at Invasion Lita saves Trish Stratus’ life 21 Years Ago today at Invasion https://t.co/QRx0qX1zGP

Lita almost broke Trish Stratus' face on WWE TV with a disastrous botch

During their time as active competitors in the Stamford-based company, Trish Stratus and Lita shared the ring several times. During a match between T&A and The Hardy Boyz in 2000, the 7-time Women's Champion had a spot with Lita that almost ended in disaster.

When Lita attempted to deliver a leg drop off the second rope to Trish, she botched the move and landed on her rival's face:

"I jumped off and WHAM! landed my a** right onto Trish's face. Oh shit! (...) Fortunately, my a** hitting her in the face didn't do any damage—I didn't break her nose or even bruise her up. It could've been a lot worse. Trish was totally cool about it— she understood that she was the new girl and that she had a bunch of dings and knocks coming to her," Lita explained in her book.

Will @AXEtheMercenary 🤣 #SmackDownReplay TEAM EXTREME IS BORN!!!! In Lita's book she laughed about this being the first and last time she used The Hardy Boyz diving leg drop as she accidently fell on Trish's face. TEAM EXTREME IS BORN!!!! In Lita's book she laughed about this being the first and last time she used The Hardy Boyz diving leg drop as she accidently fell on Trish's face. 😩😬🤣 #SmackDownReplay https://t.co/eGtdSRbXwN

