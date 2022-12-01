"Could've been sexy" - When WWE refused to 'film Lita in the shower' with former superstar

In the late 1990s, WWE Hall of Famer Lita entered a romantic relationship with Matt Hardy. The couple later worked together in the Stamford-based company as part of Team Extreme. They brought their real-life romance to television in February 2001 when they shared a kiss after Lita defeated Dean Malenko on Monday Night RAW.

In her book "Lita: A Less Traveled R.O.A.D.--The Reality of Amy Dumas," the former Women's Champion disclosed that she and Hardy later pitched several ideas to work together as a couple on television, including getting filmed in the shower together.

"Matt and I had so many ideas for things we could do as a couple. We suggested things like getting filmed in the shower together—we thought it could've been sexy as hell. Obviously I wouldn't suggest things like that if I was paired with someone who wasn't my real boyfriend. But since Matt and I really are together, why not take advantage of that fact?" she wrote.

However, the couple was disappointed when the company's creative turned down the pitch.

"It's sad—creative spends so much time trying to force unique TV moments to happen, and yet they always blew off our ideas. We really could've done some great things if we were given the opportunity," she added.

Lita and Hardy dated for about six years before splitting and going their separate ways in 2005. Nearly a year and a half later, the former Women's Champion retired from in-ring competition.

Matt Hardy and Lita are one of five WWE couples who surprisingly didn't make it down the aisle. Check out the list here.

Lita dated two other WWE Superstars

While in a relationship with Matt Hardy, Lita had an affair with Edge. When the couple's relationship came to light, the former Women's Champion and Hardy split. She then continued dating The Rated-R Superstar on and off-screen for a brief time before they also separated.

In 2009, Lita started dating CM Punk. However, they broke up about a year later. Although they got back together in 2012, they ended their romance for good the following year.

rosie @whateverosie cm punk and lita are my new favourite couple http://t.co/olacRPgtiU cm punk and lita are my new favourite couple http://t.co/olacRPgtiU

Lita is one of ten WWE women who retired too soon. Check out the list here.

Would you like to see Lita return to the ring? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : Would you like to see Lita return to in-ring action? Yes No 0 votes