"That did get a lot of eyeballs"- Former WWE manager details meeting Pamela Anderson at WrestleMania (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell, one of the panelists for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, recently opened up about Pamela Anderson's WWE appearance.

The Canadian-American actress was at the peak of her fame in 1995. She made an appearance at the Royal Rumble, where she was introduced as Shawn Michaels’s valet for his WrestleMania match against Diesel. However, Pamela chose to accompany Diesel at The Showcase of Immortals.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling during the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling awards, Mantell detailed that Pamela Anderson's appearance was a big deal for the company and it attracted a lot of new eyes to the product:

"I was at WrestleMania and she was there. That did get a lot of eyeballs. She was very nice. I mean, we're not best buddies. I didn't know her, most of the roster didn't know her, but they would come in and they would meet her and they would talk to her just briefly,"- said Dutch [24:37 to 24:57]

Dutch Mantell wanted to meet Betty White in WWE

Betty White was a popular American television personality for nearly seven decades. The star also made a notable appearance on WWE programming in 2014.

Dutch Mantell opened up about his desire to meet Betty White in WWE. White was the special guest host for the February 10, 2014 edition of RAW.

"You know, one celebrity I never met, that I was dying to meet was Betty White. I grew up on her, but she's always been in something. She was elderly then and they tried to tell us not to bother her too much and I said Okay, I respect that. But that was the only one that I really, really wanted to meet. I didn't do it,"- Mantell said [25:00 to 25:31]

The American comedian passed away in 2021 from a stroke at the age of 99. Several wrestlers from the company paid their tributes upon her demise.

