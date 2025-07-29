  • home icon
  "I love it": Andy Samberg praises The Naked Gun ahead of its release, and how it is a timeless classic

"I love it": Andy Samberg praises The Naked Gun ahead of its release, and how it is a timeless classic

By Sakshi Singh
Published Jul 29, 2025 16:09 GMT
The Naked Gun
The Naked Gun (Image Via Paramount Pictures)

The Naked Gun returns, and it's already earning rave reviews from some of comedy's biggest stars. The 2025 reboot of the beloved franchise, which originally starred Leslie Nielsen, is gaining steam before its theatrical release, and initial reactions are fueling the buzz.

Among the first to weigh in was Andy Samberg, who saw an early screening of the movie and didn't spare his praise. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Andy Samberg said,

"I've seen it many times...I love it."

As one of contemporary comedy's best-known faces, the seal of approval from Andy Samberg means something, especially since he has a close creative relationship with the director of the remake, Akiva Schaffer.

With The Naked Gun re-imagined for a new era this time featuring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson, the movie is directed by Akiva Schaffer and it releases on August 1, 2025.

What did Andy Samberg say about the new The Naked Gun movie?

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter at San Diego Comic-Con, Andy Samberg lauded The Naked Gun and said,

"It's extremely funny. Liam Neeson and Pam are both really, really, really funny. Akiva did an amazing job. Kiv and Dan and Doug, the writers, did an amazing job. It's actually just so joyful, and I really hope everybody goes and sees it."
Andy Samberg's remarks are especially valid due to his long-term collaboration with Akiva Schaffer, the director of the film. They, together with Jorma Taccone, have a group called The Lonely Island, a comedy group responsible for hits like Hot Rod, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, and digital shorts for Saturday Night Live.

What is the movie about and more details explored

The 2025 version of The Naked Gun is directed by Akiva Schaffer and written by Schaffer, Dan Gregor, and Doug Mand. It is a legacy sequel to Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult (1994) and features Liam Neeson as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., the son of the legendary character of Leslie Nielsen.

Pamela Anderson stars as Beth, along with supporting performances by Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand, Danny Huston, Liza Koshy, and Busta Rhymes. The movie will be released on August 1, 2025, through Paramount Pictures.

The 2025 movie took a long journey to the big screen. Previous attempts at reviving the series involved a stalled sequel in 2009, The Naked Gun: What 4? Rhythm of Evil, and a 2013 reboot proposal that would have featured Ed Helms.

After years of development and creative retooling, it wasn't until 2022 that the project picked up steam with Neeson cast and Schaffer signed on to direct. Seth MacFarlane also worked on development and received a producer credit for Fuzzy Door Productions.

The film was filmed mostly in Atlanta between the months of May and June 2024 under the working title of Law of Toughness. It premiered at the SVA Theater in New York on July 28, 2025.

Though initial screenings have met with widespread approval, not everyone associated with the franchise's history is satisfied. In an interview with Film Threat, David Zucker, co-writer of the Naked Gun originals, openly criticized the remake for not having him involved and stated he regrets even watching the trailer.

For the unversed, The Naked Gun stars Liam Neeson in the lead role, and is scheduled to release on August 1, 2025, with a runtime of 85 minutes.

Quick Links

