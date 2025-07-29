Who is Jake Sully? Jake and Neytiri’s family tree explained in the new Avatar: Fire and Ash movie

Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment in James Cameron’s epic Avatar saga, is scheduled for theatrical release on December 19, 2025. As seen in the official trailer released on July 28, 2025, the narrative begins only a few weeks after the events of Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), with the focus being transferred to the fire and volcanic havens of Pandora.A new Na’vi tribe, the Ash People or Mangkwan clan, led by Varang, becomes a spiritual and physical threat to the world of Jake Sully, questioning the ecological and interpersonal integrity of Pandora.Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), known in Na’vi as Tsyeyk te Suli, is the central protagonist of the Avatar franchise. Jake comes to terms with grief and revenge in Avatar: Fire and Ash. Devastated by the loss of his firstborn son Neteyam, Jake leaves his newly adopted role of a peacemaker and goes back to the only realm he knows well—warfare. His emotional journey reflects how loss triggers a change, which drags him further into conflict, instead of healing.More about Jake Sully in Avatar: Fire and Ash View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe main protagonist of the Avatar franchise is Jake Sully, called Tsyeyk te Suli in Na'vi. He is a former paralyzed U.S. Marine Corporal, who joins the Avatar Program on Pandora as a member of the RDA as a genetic match to his late twin brother, Tom Sully.Upon his immersion into the Na’vi Omatikaya clan, he joins them in their struggle and later turns against the Resources Development Administration and becomes victorious, permanently transferring his consciousness into his Na’vi avatar via the Tree of Souls. By the end of the Way of Water, Jake has risen to be the Olo’eyktan, the head of the clan, and has moved his family to the Metkayina clan seeking protection and safety.His internal struggle is heightened in Avatar: Fire and Ash, divided from Neytiri, and reverting to the martial mindset that once defined him, Jake’s arc shifts from healer to warrior as he struggles to protect what remains of his family.Jake and Neytiri’s family tree in Avatar: Fire and Ash View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Sully family has become one of the focal points of emotional support in the Avatar saga, particularly following the occurrences of Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), now in Avatar: Fire and Ash (2025).Given that their children are intercultural, biological, and adopted, the Sullys serve as the salient point of the franchise, exploring deeper themes such as family, legacy, trauma, and spiritual continuity.Director James Cameron’s evolving vision for Avatar as a generational epic is fully embodied in the Sully lineage. The dynamics of the family have grown more intricate, reflecting broader tensions on Pandora.Their household now includes biological Naʼvi children (Neteyam, Lo’ak, and Tuk), a mysterious adopted daughter (Kiri), and a human surrogate son (Spider), all raised in a culturally hybrid ethos reflecting both the human heritage of Jake and Neytiri’s Naʼvi heritage. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostParentsThe Sully family is headed by Jake and Neytiri te Tskaha Mo’at’ite (Zoe Saldaña). Having joined the Metkayina and later been incorporated into the clan, they are both spiritual and strategic leaders who are deeply affected by the death of their eldest son.ChildrenNeteyam – Eldest son, killed at the end of The Way of Water. His death is the main emotional crisis driving the events of Avatar: Fire and Ash.Lo’ak – Second son. Suddenly put at the helm, he is torn between guilt and self-doubt. Actor Britain Dalton has noted that Lo’ak is defined as unprepared but forced to step up after the loss of his brother.Tuktirey (“Tuk”) – Youngest biological daughter. Her first experience with grief marks a turning point in her evolution—from carefree child to emotionally tested individual.Kiri – Adoptive daughter, born from Dr. Grace Augustine’s Na’vi avatar body. She represents a spiritual counterpoint in the narrative, especially in confrontations with Varang and the ideology of the Ash People.Spider (Miles “Spider” Socorro) - A human boy later adopted by Jake and Neytiri after the death of his father, Colonel Quaritch. Despite not being adopted officially, he is strongly attached to the family. The central subplot of Avatar: Fire and Ash revolves around his loyalty and his inner struggle as Quaritch returns in recombinant form.Avatar: Fire and Ash will premiere in the US on December 19, 2025. 20th Century Studios will distribute the film worldwide as part of James Cameron's Avatar saga.