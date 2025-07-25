Avatar: Fire and Ash will feature Varang as the next Na'vi villain. Oona Chaplin portrays her as the ferocious head of the Mangkwan clan, commonly known as the volcanic Ash Clan.Varang is the Avatar franchise's first Na'vi antagonist and the leader of the Ash Clan, which lives on a volcano. She uses fire-based weapons and threatens Jake, Neytiri, and their daughter, bringing moral complexity and internal Na'vi conflict into the saga.Avatar: Fire and Ash is scheduled for release on December 19, 2025, in the United States. This science fiction film is co-produced, co-edited, and directed by James Cameron, who co-wrote the script with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, based on a story developed by the trio with Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno.It is the third instalment in the Avatar film series and a sequel to Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), both of which are produced and distributed by 20th Century Studios.The ensemble cast features Sam Worthington (Jake Sully) and Zoe Saldaña (Neytiri), joined by Sigourney Weaver (Kiri), Stephen Lang (Quaritch), Kate Winslet (Ronal), Cliff Curtis (Tonowari), Giovanni Ribisi (Selfridge), among others.Oona Chaplin plays Varang in Avatar: Fire and Ash (2025)Oona Chaplin at HBO Films' &quot;My Dinner With Herve&quot; Premiere - Arrivals - Source: GettyBest known for playing Talisa Maegyr in HBO's American fantasy drama series Game of Thrones, Oona Chaplin is playing Varang in the Avatar: Fire and Ash (2025). Charlie Chaplin's granddaughter, Oona Chaplin, is a Spanish-British actress who was born in Madrid in 1986. After receiving training at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), she began her acting career in television in the UK.She has appeared both in films and on television over the years. As Talisa Maegyr in HBO's Game of Thrones, Chaplin gained popularity on television, where her character's tragic journey had quite an impact.She played a World War I nurse in the BBC drama The Crimson Field and costarred with Tom Hardy in the FX series Taboo.In cinema, Chaplin appeared in What If (2013) and in The Longest Ride (2015). She also starred in the independent drama Anchor and Hope (2017) and Quantum of Solace (2008). Her performances reflect sensitivity, emotional depth, and a strong will, establishing her as a dynamic actor with both critical and mainstream appeal.She is now extending her talent into sci-fi epics by bringing the same intensity to the character of Varang in the Avatar: Fire and Ash (2025).Who is Varang in Avatar: Fire and Ash (2025)? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAvatar: Fire and Ash (2025) introduced Varang as a new Na'vi antagonist. Varang is the franchise's first significant Na'vi villain, in contrast to earlier movies where human invaders were the antagonists.She uses fire-based weapons and leads her people with practicality, having been strengthened by hardship and raised in a region that has witnessed numerous fires. She is willing to do &quot;things we would consider evil&quot; to defend her clan, according to James Cameron.She is represented with a red-and-black spiked headdress and volcanic ash splattered on her face, which reflects her surroundings and determination. She confronts Kiri and challenges her spiritual bond with Eywa in the first trailer, which was released in theatres alongside The Fantastic Four: First Steps. She says:&quot;Your goddess has no dominion here.&quot;Varang effectively twists the typical human-vs.-Na'vi dynamic and raises the stakes for Jake Sully, Neytiri, and their family by introducing an internal Na'vi dispute and a morally questionable setting into the Avatar saga.Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released theatrically in the United States on December 19, 2025. Stay tuned for further updates.