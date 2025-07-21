How long does The Fantastic Four: First Steps run? Runtime and other details explored

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025. Marking their entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, actors Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach come together through their roles as the Fantastic Four.

With a retro-futuristic backdrop, the film introduces the viewers to the superhero family comprising Mister Fantastic/Reed Richards, Invisible Woman/Sue Storm, Human Torch/Johnny Storm, and The Thing/Ben Grimm. While Reed and Sue are set to welcome their baby, a danger begins to loom over them and the entire Earth in the form of Galactus.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has a total running time of one hour and 55 minutes, as per IMDb.

Exploring the runtime of The Fantastic Four: First Steps

An official poster of the upcoming Marvel Studios' film (Image via Marvel)

The upcoming Marvel Studios film is 115 minutes long. From exploring the four superheroes to traversing through the dangers posed by Galactus, the film offers a unique watch for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film is directed by Matt Shakman, with Kevin Feige as the producer and Mitch Bell as co-producer. Michael Giacchino is credited with the music of this film. Throughout the 115-minute-long film, the viewers can witness the new superheroes' debacle with space god Galactus as the villain, who chooses Earth as his next target to devour.

The official runtime makes it one of Marvel Studios' shortest films in duration. As the movie hits theaters this Friday, interested viewers can enjoy a unique experience by watching the film in 4DX.

Kevin Feige opens up about post-credit scenes, background, and more on The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Kevin Feige, producer and president of Marvel Studios (Image via Getty)

During a recent press briefing, Kevin Feige unveiled some new information regarding the upcoming film, making the release much-awaited. From brief details about post-credit scenes to answering what fans must rewatch before The Fantastic Four: First Steps, these insights addressed various aspects of the film.

As per a report by Deadline dated July 20, 2025, Kevin Feige highlighted how the new film will begin a new phase for the MCU, thus not requiring any rewatches for the fans. He said:

"It’s a no-homework-required, go see the movie. It’s literally not connected to anything that was made before. It kicks off Phase Six.”

While detailed information on the post-credit scenes has yet to be revealed, Kevin Feige has provided a major update. As reported by ScreenRant, he revealed that Joe and Anthony Russo had shot the post-credit scene of The Fantastic Four: First Steps on the set of Avengers: Doomsday, establishing a connection to their film. Kevin Feige said:

"The Russos directed that on the set of Avengers: Doomsday, not something that I directed, but we've always known that that sort of tease would be a part of the credits for this movie. A lot to set up and how that scene evolved over the years have we had many different versions of how that could happen.

While these points mentioned by Feige raise anticipation for the upcoming release, it is expected to portray how the superhero quartet and other characters will connect with the global audience through the new film.

Watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps in theaters on July 25, 2025.

