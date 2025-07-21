Where to watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps in 4DX? Full list of all theaters 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is all set to bring the superhero family to the cinemas. With Galactus wreaking havoc on Earth, it is up to Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) to come to the planet's rescue.Marvel's overview of the film reads:&quot;Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch and Ben Grimm/The Thing as they face their most daunting challenge yet.&quot;The highly anticipated Marvel movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025. Viewers can also enjoy the film in 4DX. Here are all the details about the theaters showing the movie in 4DX on its release.A list of 4DX theaters showing The Fantastic Four: First Steps across the U.S. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGiven below is the complete list of theaters that will be screening The Fantastic Four: First Steps in 4DX, as per different states:CaliforniaRegal Natomas Marketplace in SacramentoRegal Hacienda Crossings in DublinRegal Stonestown Galleria in San FranciscoRegal Fresno River Park at FresnoRegal Edwards Valencia &amp; IMAX in Santa ClaritaRegal North Hollywood in Los AngelesRegal LA Live in Los AngelesBeach Cities in El SegundoCinépolis Pico Rivera in Pico RiveraRegal Edwards South Gate &amp; IMAX at South GateRegal Edwards Long Beach in Long BeachCGV by Regency Buena Park Cinemas in Buena ParkRegal Edwards Ontario Palace Stadium in OntarioRegal Garden Grove in Garden GroveRegal Irvine Spectrum in IrvineRegal Edwards Temecula in TemeculaCinépolis Vista in VistaRegal Edwards Mira Mesa in San DiegoNevadaRegal Red Rock in Las VegasIdahoRegal Edwards Boise &amp; IMAX in BoiseColoradoRegal UA Denver Pavilions in DenverOklahomaRegal Warren Moore in Oklahoma CityMarylandRegal Westview in FrederickTexasRegal Metropolitan in AustinRegal Gateway in AustinRegal Lone Star in TomballRegal Edwards Houston Marq'E in HoustonRegal Benders Landing in SpringRegal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace in HoustonB&amp;B Red Oak 12 in Red OakIllinoisRegal City North in ChicagoMarcus Gurnee Cinema in GurneeTennesseeRegal Hollywood - Nashville in NashvilleRegal Opry Mills in NashvilleRegal Pinnacle in KnoxvilleNorth CarolinaRegal Stonecrest at Piper Glen IMAX &amp; RPX in CharlotteFloridaRegal Regency Panama City in Panama CityRegal Avenues in JacksonvilleRegal Pointe Orlando in OrlandoRegal Waterford Lakes in OrlandoRegal Naples in NaplesRegal Dania Pointe in Dania BeachRegal Kendall Village in MiamiB &amp; B Theatres The Grove 16 at Wesley ChapelVirginiaRegal Fox in AshburnGeorgiaRegal Atlantic Station in AtlantaAlaskaRegal Tikahtnu in AnchorageWashingtonRegal Meridian in SeattleRegal Gallery Place in Washington, DCPennsylvaniaRegal UA King of Prussia in King of PrussiaRegal Warrington Crossing in WarringtonNew YorkRegal Union Square ScreenX &amp; 4DX in New YorkRegal Times Square in New YorkRegal Tangram in FlushingRegal New Roc in New RochelleHawaiiRegal Dole Cannery IMAX &amp; RPX in HonoluluAlso read: The Fantastic Four: First Steps: Full list of cast and charactersAll about The Fantastic Four: First Steps A still from The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Image via YouTube/@marvel)The Fantastic Four: First Steps will take the viewers back in time, exploring the journey of the four superheroes as they set out to resolve a grave challenge to Earth. The film will be a significant addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bringing unique characters and a prominent storyline.The superhero family, comprising Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm, comes together to form the Fantastic Four. Their aliases are Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing, respectively. With the popular love and support of the masses, Reed and Sue are also expecting a baby soon, further expanding their small family.However, danger knocks at their door in the form of Galactus. The trailers released so far show Silver Surfer heralding Galactus, indicating that Earth has fallen into the evil character's radar. While not much is shown of the villain, it is evident from the trailers that the huge, planet-devouring Galactus is going to give a tough fight to the superheroes.Viewers will get to know more about Galactus and how the Fantastic Four come together to save the planet in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Stay tuned for more updates.