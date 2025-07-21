  • home icon
Where to watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps in 4DX? Full list of all theaters 

By Eeshna Dashottar
Published Jul 21, 2025 16:13 GMT
The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to release on July 25, 2025 (Image via Instagram/@fantasticfour)
The Fantastic Four: First Steps is all set to bring the superhero family to the cinemas. With Galactus wreaking havoc on Earth, it is up to Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) to come to the planet's rescue.

Marvel's overview of the film reads:

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch and Ben Grimm/The Thing as they face their most daunting challenge yet."

The highly anticipated Marvel movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025. Viewers can also enjoy the film in 4DX. Here are all the details about the theaters showing the movie in 4DX on its release.

A list of 4DX theaters showing The Fantastic Four: First Steps across the U.S.

Given below is the complete list of theaters that will be screening The Fantastic Four: First Steps in 4DX, as per different states:

California

  • Regal Natomas Marketplace in Sacramento
  • Regal Hacienda Crossings in Dublin
  • Regal Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco
  • Regal Fresno River Park at Fresno
  • Regal Edwards Valencia & IMAX in Santa Clarita
  • Regal North Hollywood in Los Angeles
  • Regal LA Live in Los Angeles
  • Beach Cities in El Segundo
  • Cinépolis Pico Rivera in Pico Rivera
  • Regal Edwards South Gate & IMAX at South Gate
  • Regal Edwards Long Beach in Long Beach
  • CGV by Regency Buena Park Cinemas in Buena Park
  • Regal Edwards Ontario Palace Stadium in Ontario
  • Regal Garden Grove in Garden Grove
  • Regal Irvine Spectrum in Irvine
  • Regal Edwards Temecula in Temecula
  • Cinépolis Vista in Vista
  • Regal Edwards Mira Mesa in San Diego
Nevada

  • Regal Red Rock in Las Vegas

Idaho

  • Regal Edwards Boise & IMAX in Boise

Colorado

  • Regal UA Denver Pavilions in Denver

Oklahoma

  • Regal Warren Moore in Oklahoma City

Maryland

  • Regal Westview in Frederick

Texas

  • Regal Metropolitan in Austin
  • Regal Gateway in Austin
  • Regal Lone Star in Tomball
  • Regal Edwards Houston Marq'E in Houston
  • Regal Benders Landing in Spring
  • Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace in Houston
  • B&B Red Oak 12 in Red Oak

Illinois

  • Regal City North in Chicago
  • Marcus Gurnee Cinema in Gurnee
Tennessee

  • Regal Hollywood - Nashville in Nashville
  • Regal Opry Mills in Nashville
  • Regal Pinnacle in Knoxville

North Carolina

  • Regal Stonecrest at Piper Glen IMAX & RPX in Charlotte

Florida

  • Regal Regency Panama City in Panama City
  • Regal Avenues in Jacksonville
  • Regal Pointe Orlando in Orlando
  • Regal Waterford Lakes in Orlando
  • Regal Naples in Naples
  • Regal Dania Pointe in Dania Beach
  • Regal Kendall Village in Miami
  • B & B Theatres The Grove 16 at Wesley Chapel

Virginia

  • Regal Fox in Ashburn

Georgia

  • Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta
Alaska

  • Regal Tikahtnu in Anchorage

Washington

  • Regal Meridian in Seattle
  • Regal Gallery Place in Washington, DC

Pennsylvania

  • Regal UA King of Prussia in King of Prussia
  • Regal Warrington Crossing in Warrington

New York

  • Regal Union Square ScreenX & 4DX in New York
  • Regal Times Square in New York
  • Regal Tangram in Flushing
  • Regal New Roc in New Rochelle

Hawaii

  • Regal Dole Cannery IMAX & RPX in Honolulu

All about The Fantastic Four: First Steps

A still from The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Image via YouTube/@marvel)
The Fantastic Four: First Steps will take the viewers back in time, exploring the journey of the four superheroes as they set out to resolve a grave challenge to Earth. The film will be a significant addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bringing unique characters and a prominent storyline.

The superhero family, comprising Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm, comes together to form the Fantastic Four. Their aliases are Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing, respectively. With the popular love and support of the masses, Reed and Sue are also expecting a baby soon, further expanding their small family.

However, danger knocks at their door in the form of Galactus. The trailers released so far show Silver Surfer heralding Galactus, indicating that Earth has fallen into the evil character's radar. While not much is shown of the villain, it is evident from the trailers that the huge, planet-devouring Galactus is going to give a tough fight to the superheroes.

Viewers will get to know more about Galactus and how the Fantastic Four come together to save the planet in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Stay tuned for more updates.

