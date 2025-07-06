Where to watch Superman (2025) in 4DX? Full list of all theatres

Superman (2025) marks the return of the fan-favorite superhero to the big screen, with the film set to release on July 11, 2025. Starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, and more, the film is directed by James Gunn.

Viewers will get to witness how the titular superhero stands against all odds as fingers are pointed at him, putting his Kryptonian identity and his role on Earth at stake. With Lex Luthor using this opportunity to his advantage, the upcoming film will show how the Man of Steel will fight it all.

Interested fans will also get to experience the upcoming film in a unique manner. Apart from being released in IMAX, ScreenX, Superscreen, 3D, and 2D formats, Superman will also be released in 4DX in select theaters globally.

List of 4DX theaters in the U.S. showing Superman (2025)

Here is the complete list of theaters across the U.S. that will screen Superman in 4DX:

California

Regal Natmos Marketplace in Sacramento

Regal Hacienda Crossings in Dublin

Regal Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco

Regal Fresno River Park in Fresno

Regal Edwards Valencia & IMAX in Santa Clarita

Regal North Hollywood in Los Angeles

Regal LA Live in Los Angeles

Beach Cities in El Segundo

Cinépolis Pico Rivera in Pico Rivera

Regal Edwards Long Beach in Long Beach

Regal Edwards Ontario Palace in Ontario

Regal Garden Grove in Garden Grove

Regal Irvine Spectrum in Irvine

Regal Edwards Temecula in Temecula

Cinépolis Vista in Vista

Regal Edwards Mira Mesa in San Diego

Nevada

Regal Red Rock in Las Vegas

Idaho

Regal Edwards Boise & IMAX in Boise

Colorado

Regal UA Denver Pavilions in Denver

Oklahoma

Regal Warren Moore in Oklahoma City

Maryland

Regal Westview in Frederick

Texas

Regal Metropolitan in Austin

Regal Benders Landing in Spring

Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace in Houston

Illinois

Regal City North in Chicago

Marcus Gurnee Cinema in Gurnee

Tennessee

Regal Hollywood - Nashville in Nashville

Regal Opry Mills IMAX & RPX in Nashville

Regal Pinnacle in Knoxville

North Carolina

Regal Stonecrest at Piper Glen IMAX & RPX in Charlotte

Florida

Regal Regency Panama City in Panama City

Regal Avenues in Jacksonville

Regal Pointe Orlando in Orlando

Regal Waterford Lakes in Orlando

Regal Naples in Naples

Regal Dania Pointe in Dania Beach

Regal Kendall Village in Miami

B&B Theatres The Grove 16 at Wesley Chapel in Wesley Chapel

Virginia

Regal Fox in Ashbum

Georgia

Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta

Alaska

Regal Tikahtnu in Anchorage

Washington

Regal Meridian in Seattle

Regal Gallery Place in Washington, DC

Pennsylvania

Regal UA King of Prussia in King of Prussia

Regal Warrington Crossing in Warrington

New York

Regal Union Square ScreenX & 4DX in New York

Regal Times Square in New York

Regal Tangram in Flushing

Regal New Roc in New Rochelle

Hawaii

Regal Dole Cannery IMAX & RPX in Honolulu

All about Superman (2025)

A still from Superman (Image via YouTube/DC)

Superman puts the titular superhero under the spotlight, with his Kryptonian heritage and life on Earth at stake due to his past actions. While he attempts to stop a war and stop the impending deaths, his powers and activities begin to be questioned by the American government and the larger population in general.

Lex Luthor, CEO of LuthorCorp and arch-nemesis of the Big Blue Boy Scout, takes this opportunity to try and put an end to the superhero for good. The Last Son of Krypton must face Lex, public scrutiny, and other threats who question his values and actions.

The cast of the film consists of David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, among others.

Watch Superman in theatres on July 11, 2025.

