Where to watch Superman (2025) in 4DX? Full list of all theatres

Superman (2025) marks the return of the fan-favorite superhero to the big screen, with the film set to release on July 11, 2025. Starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, and more, the film is directed by James Gunn.
Viewers will get to witness how the titular superhero stands against all odds as fingers are pointed at him, putting his Kryptonian identity and his role on Earth at stake. With Lex Luthor using this opportunity to his advantage, the upcoming film will show how the Man of Steel will fight it all.
Interested fans will also get to experience the upcoming film in a unique manner. Apart from being released in IMAX, ScreenX, Superscreen, 3D, and 2D formats, Superman will also be released in 4DX in select theaters globally.
List of 4DX theaters in the U.S. showing Superman (2025)
Here is the complete list of theaters across the U.S. that will screen Superman in 4DX:
California
- Regal Natmos Marketplace in Sacramento
- Regal Hacienda Crossings in Dublin
- Regal Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco
- Regal Fresno River Park in Fresno
- Regal Edwards Valencia & IMAX in Santa Clarita
- Regal North Hollywood in Los Angeles
- Regal LA Live in Los Angeles
- Beach Cities in El Segundo
- Cinépolis Pico Rivera in Pico Rivera
- Regal Edwards Long Beach in Long Beach
- Regal Edwards Ontario Palace in Ontario
- Regal Garden Grove in Garden Grove
- Regal Irvine Spectrum in Irvine
- Regal Edwards Temecula in Temecula
- Cinépolis Vista in Vista
- Regal Edwards Mira Mesa in San Diego
Nevada
- Regal Red Rock in Las Vegas
Idaho
- Regal Edwards Boise & IMAX in Boise
Colorado
- Regal UA Denver Pavilions in Denver
Oklahoma
- Regal Warren Moore in Oklahoma City
Maryland
- Regal Westview in Frederick
Texas
- Regal Metropolitan in Austin
- Regal Benders Landing in Spring
- Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace in Houston
Illinois
- Regal City North in Chicago
- Marcus Gurnee Cinema in Gurnee
Tennessee
- Regal Hollywood - Nashville in Nashville
- Regal Opry Mills IMAX & RPX in Nashville
- Regal Pinnacle in Knoxville
North Carolina
- Regal Stonecrest at Piper Glen IMAX & RPX in Charlotte
Florida
- Regal Regency Panama City in Panama City
- Regal Avenues in Jacksonville
- Regal Pointe Orlando in Orlando
- Regal Waterford Lakes in Orlando
- Regal Naples in Naples
- Regal Dania Pointe in Dania Beach
- Regal Kendall Village in Miami
- B&B Theatres The Grove 16 at Wesley Chapel in Wesley Chapel
Virginia
- Regal Fox in Ashbum
Georgia
- Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta
Alaska
- Regal Tikahtnu in Anchorage
Washington
- Regal Meridian in Seattle
- Regal Gallery Place in Washington, DC
Pennsylvania
- Regal UA King of Prussia in King of Prussia
- Regal Warrington Crossing in Warrington
New York
- Regal Union Square ScreenX & 4DX in New York
- Regal Times Square in New York
- Regal Tangram in Flushing
- Regal New Roc in New Rochelle
Hawaii
- Regal Dole Cannery IMAX & RPX in Honolulu
All about Superman (2025)
Superman puts the titular superhero under the spotlight, with his Kryptonian heritage and life on Earth at stake due to his past actions. While he attempts to stop a war and stop the impending deaths, his powers and activities begin to be questioned by the American government and the larger population in general.
Lex Luthor, CEO of LuthorCorp and arch-nemesis of the Big Blue Boy Scout, takes this opportunity to try and put an end to the superhero for good. The Last Son of Krypton must face Lex, public scrutiny, and other threats who question his values and actions.
The cast of the film consists of David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, among others.
