Superman stars David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult recreate the iconic makeover scene from The Princess Diaries 

Superman (2025) is set to take over the silver screens next month in July 2025, with the actors and the film's team working actively for the promotions. While the trailers and sneak peeks from the film keep the fans' spirits high ahead of the release, a fun recreation of an iconic movie scene by actors David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult has delighted the fans.

In a recent post shared by the cast and team of Superman, David and Nicholas have re-enacted the iconic makeover scene from the Anne Hathaway-starrer The Princess Diaries (2001).

The original scene shows Mia's transformation into a princess, while the recent video posted on June 17, 2025, by the movie's team shows Nicholas Hoult transforming David Corenswet from Clark Kent to Superman.

Superman actors David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult re-enact The Princess Diaries scene in their latest video

The cast of the upcoming film has been working on promoting the movie, bringing unique content for fans to enjoy ahead of its release. In an official social media post shared on June 17, 2025, actors David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult enacted a famous scene from the 2001 movie, The Princess Diaries.

In the original scene, an Italian stylist, Paolo (played by Larry Miller), gives a makeover to Mia (Anne Hathaway) and does the grand reveal of the final look to her grandmother, Queen Clarisse. In the recreated scene featuring the upcoming film's stars, Nicholas takes the role of Paolo, hiding David with two photos of him as Clark Kent, the journalist persona of Superman. Nicholas then reveals David as Superman in the same manner as Mia is shown in the film post-makeover.

While the scene brought a unique touch to the promotional activities by the cast, fans also got to reminisce about Anne Hathaway's popular film through the video.

David Corenswet plays the role of titular superhero in the upcoming film, and Nicholas Hoult takes the role of Lex Luthor. Other prominent cast members from the James Gunn film include Rachel Brosnahan, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion, Anthony Carrigan, Isabela Merced, and more.

David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult share thoughts about each other's characters in Superman

Nicholas Hoult and David Corenswet at the CinemaCon 2025 - Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation (Image via Getty)

With the movie set to release on July 11, 2025, many have been discussing the cast members and how they would fit into the popular franchise. In an interview with Fandango, the cast members and James Gunn spoke in detail about the movie and their roles.

David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult also commented on each other's presence and role in the film. Corenswet complimented Holt, stating that he was one of the best things that happened to the movie.

"When Nick was cast, I thought this is one of the best things that will happen to this movie is getting Nick Hoult as Lex Luthor. The first time I saw him at his camera test walk out of the shadows in costume, it was like something ripped out of the page of the comics," Corenswet said.

Hoult also shared his thoughts on Corenswet's character, calling it magical and explaining it to be exactly like his childhood imagination of the superhero.

"There was a moment where I just looked up and it was [David] in the suit, flying into this set, and I was like... this is the magic of movies. This is the magic of my childhood. This is all the things I would hope it would feel like, the person I would hope playing Superman. He embodies the character perfectly," he added.

Fans are eagerly awaiting how their characters would pan out on the silver screen for the viewers in the upcoming movie, Superman.

