Knicks superfan Anne Hathaway can't hide her delight in wholesome message as Jalen Brunson & Co. complete stunning comeback to ignite ECF charge

By Ernesto Cova
Modified May 26, 2025 15:51 GMT
Knicks superfan Anne Hathaway was ecstatic after the comeback win
Most people will know Anne Hathaway for being an Academy-winning actress. However, just like many other A-list celebrities, the 42-year-old Hollywood superstar also happens to be a diehard New York Knicks fan.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, the Catwoman actress is a common sight sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden, especially in high-stakes games.

That's why it wasn't much of a surprise to see her break the internet with another viral reaction video, this time sharing her excitement about the Knicks' 20-point comeback win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday.

Hathaway shared a clip of some game highlights with the famous "Go New York, Go New York, Go!" chant.

"Let’s GOOOO!!!" Hathaway captioned the post.
Notably, this isn't the first time that Hathaway has gone viral with her Knicks fandom this playoffs. She shared a now-viral clip after they eliminated the Boston Celtics in the second round and she even got a shoutout from OG Anunoby.

She also made the rounds in November when the above-mentioned Anunoby crashed into her and her son, Jack, as he dove for a loose ball. She called it 'a bucket list' moment.

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau shuts down injury concerns

The Knicks got right back in this series with their 106-100 comeback win. Nevertheless, they've had to endure a beating to get to this point and it's not easy to play through injury this deep into the season.

Karl-Anthony Towns is dealing with hand and knee injuries, while Josh Hart also landed awkwardly on his knee after going for a rebound in Game 3.

However, when asked about their injuries and the potential impact on their performance, coach Tom Thibodeau dismissed that narrative with a big statement about his medical staff:

"No. I don't know if you're aware, but our medical team is voted the best in the league," Thibodeau said. "They are tough-minded, and I think, at this time of the year, the mental toughness is probably more important than the physical toughness. And both of those guys are mentally tough, which I think is huge."
Thibodeau has drawn serious backlash for playing his starters heavy minutes, and some believe there's a strong correlation between that and chronic injuries.

This team can't afford to drop Tuesday night's Game 4, so it'll be interesting to see whether he trusts his bench or will continue to roll with his core guys, as banged up as they may be.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
