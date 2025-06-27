The Fantastic Four: First Steps final trailer heralds Galactus and brings gigantic troubles for the superheroes

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is almost a month away from its release, raising anticipation among fans for the upcoming Marvel Studios film. While the previous trailer and teaser provided a closer look at the superhero family, a final trailer has been released, indicating that the challenges in the film will be huge.

The final trailer of the film was released on June 25, 2025. Starting with the introduction to the Fantastic Four, the trailer directly dives into the chaos that is coming their way. The trailer mainly gives more information about the upcoming film's villain, Galactus.

From Silver Surfer signaling the arrival of Galactus to the powerful family finding their way through it all, the trailer gives more crucial details about The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps final trailer gives more details about Galactus

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has kept viewers updated on what to expect from the movie with trailers and teasers. The final trailer, released a month before the movie's debut, sheds more light on the villain, Galactus.

The trailer begins with the introduction of the Fantastic Four family, comprising Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and Human Torch (Joseph Quinn). As the four get together for the Sunday dinner, dangers rush in from the sky as Silver Surfer enters with bad news for the group.

Silver Surfer, one of the evil characters from the film, heralds the space god called Galactus, raising tension about who the villain is.

"I herald his beginning. I herald your end. I herald Galactus," Silver Surfer says in the trailer.

All about Galactus from the final trailer of the upcoming film

A still from The Fantastic Four: First Steps final trailer (Image via Marvel)

As Silver Surfer mentions Galactus, snippets from the film are shown in the trailer, hinting that the villain will not be an easy one for the superheroes. Galactus stands tall as a giant in comparison to Earth. Known for devouring planets, his powers make him a tough force to fight.

The trailer reveals that Galactus makes Earth his next target, placing the onus on the Fantastic Four to face the enormous threat and ensure the planet's safety. Scenes from the final trailer showcase the wide streets and buildings, which seem tiny in front of the villain as Galactus goes around destroying everything that comes his way.

Mass destruction and tough fights can be expected as the Fantastic Four will stand united against the powers of Galactus in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The final trailer shows that a lot is at stake for the superheroes

A still from The Fantastic Four: First Steps final trailer (Image via Marvel)

The upcoming Marvel film's trailer shows Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Ben Grimm, and Johnny Storm's remarkable space mission, which changes them forever. They become Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, The Thing, and Human Torch, respectively, possessing powers beyond human capacity.

The show, set in a 1960s retro-futuristic Earth, establishes the strong bond shared between the four, making them a strong team. It is shown that Reed and Sue are expecting a child, with the final trailer giving a glimpse of the newborn and the dangerous world the baby is born into.

With their powers, the onus to protect the planet falls on them. From thinking about their growing family to saving the world from a fierce villain, the film will show how the Fantastic Four will face it all together as a family.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will hit the theatres on July 25, 2025.

