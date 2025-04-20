10 major reveals from The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot of the Fantastic Four franchise, with new villains, a threat to mankind, and a fight to keep the planet afloat. Starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the titular superheroes, this is officially the first movie of the MCU's sixth phase.

The trailer promised action-packed adventure, and fans were quick to notice new developments in the Fantastic Four's lives. Slated to release in July 2025, this Matt Shakman directorial is shaping up to be an exciting chapter for the MCU.

Here are 10 reveals from The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer that hint at what fans can expect from the movie!

A pregnancy, Galactus, and more reveals from

The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer

1) Sue Storm announces her pregnancy

Kirby and Pascal in The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), has some exciting news in the trailer of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. She is pregnant! This revelation underscores most of the trailer and has a significant impact on her relationship with Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal).

The Fantastic Four family grows with this new addition, and Sue's brother Johnny, aka Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), exclaims,

"You're going to be the best mom in the world! And you are going to be the best dad... just kidding, you are out of your depth."

2) The identity of the Silver Surfer

Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Every superhero family needs its antithesis, and the Fantastic Four are no exception. Their happy mood is instantly soured by the arrival of the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), who promptly announces that Galactus has his eyes on their planet. Sue Storm takes charge, telling the Silver Surfer they are the planet's protectors.

Marvel Comics fans were surprised to see the Silver Surfer as a woman. However, it was quickly deduced that Garner plays Shalla-Bal, the long-time love of the Silver Surfer in the comics, aka Norrin Radd. It is revealed to be more of a role-swap than a gender-swap in The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer.

3) The movie is set in a 1960s-inspired Earth

Set in the 1960s (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

The premise of The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer promises a retro-esque world with a tech-savvy twist. The visual effects, the costumes and hair, and the retro soundtrack are all tied together through elements like small television sets, a flashy retro TV show host, and the Fantastic Four's iconic costumes.

The setting also leads fans to believe that the Avengers are not (yet) part of this reality, and the Fantastic Four are the only superheroes.

4) Galactus is comic-accurate

Galactus in the trailer (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

In The Fantastic Four: The Rise of Silver Surfer, Galactus appears as a large, bellowing cloud of smoke. But the trailer of The Fantastic Four: First Steps reveals a large being plodding through the streets of New York City, destroying everything in its path. Fans were excited to know that Galactus will be comic-accurate.

The introduction of Galactus in the MCU could have lasting repercussions on the rest of the superheroes' storylines, too.

5) The movie might take place over time

The Fantastic Four cast (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

A minor clue lies in Sue Storm's pregnancy throughout the trailer of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Her pregnancy seems to progress in the trailer, and Vanessa Kirby's character sports a baby bump when the Silver Surfer ascends onto Earth.

Does that indicate a time jump, or do superheroes have special powers? Fans have to wait and find out.

6) Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic, might have triggered the Galactus attack

Pascal as Mister Fantastic (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

In the trailer of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Pedro Pascal's Reed is seen working on complicated numbers and formulae. In a delicate moment with Sue Storm, he fearfully admits that he might have caused the imminent downfall of Earth with his ideas, saying:

"It's my fault. I stretched the bounds of space... and they heard."

The movie will reveal the extent of the truth in these words.

7) The Thing has a different story arc

The Thing has superhuman strength (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

In previous versions of The Fantastic Four movies, The Thing had a more scary impact on people around him. His rocky exterior and superhuman strength made him someone to be afraid of.

But in the trailer of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, The Thing is seen as a crowd favorite, with kids asking him to lift a car for fun. His soft understanding of Sue Storm's pregnancy before she revealed it and his general demeanor suggest that his persona might be getting a revamp in the movie.

8) Things might be more dire than fans initially believed

Pascal as Reed Richards (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Reed Richards is popularly known in the MCU as a know-it-all. His mind-bending smartness is one of the Fantastic Four's most well-known facts. He pushes the boundaries of knowledge and is capable of outlandish intelligence as a once-well-known child prodigy with an eye for physics and mathematics.

Fans were shocked to hear Mister Fantastic say "I don't know" in response to a question about whether humanity is safe from Galactus. This suggests that the problem in the movie might be bigger than fans initially imagined.

9) The title could have multiple meanings

The title could have multiple implications (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Fans were quick to spot the clever wordplay in the title, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, after the trailer dropped. It could have multiple implications. One, Galactus takes his first steps on Earth, his latest conquest. Two, this could be indicative of Reed and Sue's baby taking their first steps. Or three, in a bigger sense, this could indicate the Fantastic Four's first steps into the overall Marvel Multiverse.

10) Reed's powers are explored

Reed Richards exhibits his superpowers (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

The Fantastic Four universe is infamously known for its not-so-accurate, sometimes comical representation of Mister Fantastic's elastic superpowers. But in the trailer of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Reed is shown exhibiting his powers in what fans believe will be an accurate representation of his abilities.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its newest announcement, The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

