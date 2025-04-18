The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer gives fans a glimpse into the MCU’s next big chapter

Marvel Studios has finally debuted the official trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, delivering the first glimpse at the studio's reinterpretation of Marvel's first family. As the film gets ready to kick off Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the trailer offers an electrifying combination of cosmic consequence, character storytelling, and retro-futurism style.

With an updated cast and new timeline, the movie marks the team's official entry into the MCU after decades of rumors and earlier versions under 20th Century Fox.

The trailer also indicates a tonal and visual change of pace for Marvel, away from conventional Earth-based stories. Based on a 1960s-themed alternate Earth, the film combines vintage comic book looks and contemporary cinematic spectacle.

Fan favorite characters such as Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm are back with new faces and richer character backstories.

The trailer also sets up key cosmic players such as Galactus and a female Silver Surfer, marking the MCU's transition to more cosmic and mythic storytelling.

What did The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer reveal?

The trailer brings to attention some significant spoilers about the plot and characters of the movie, especially centering on the cosmic and personal level of conflict. Perhaps one of the most widely discussed instances is the affirmation of Sue Storm being pregnant, a storyline closely tied to the team's comic book history.

The fact provides insight into a potential appearance of Franklin Richards, one of Marvel Comics' most powerful mutants, and has repercussions for the rest of the Multiverse Saga.

Another highlight is the initial appearance of Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal, the newest Silver Surfer. Her introduction establishes the stakes of the movie's main conflict, forewarning Earth's inhabitants of the danger that Galactus is about to bring.

The Surfer's appearance is refreshingly comic-accurate, with gleaming chrome visuals and a streamlined look.

Fans are also given short but intense flashes of Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards employing his powers of stretching, which implies that all members of the team will have action scenes that fit their distinctive capabilities.

More details about The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer explored

Visually, The Fantastic Four: First Steps seems to embody its retro-futuristic universe with splashy set designs, stylized attire, and a reimagined 1960s technology. The trailer begins with scenes featuring the public adoration the Fantastic Four receive in their universe, a nice change of pace from the commonly misconstrued heroes featured in previous adaptations.

Action sequences involving the team's spacecraft dodging cosmic storms and traversing epic galactic scenery reinforce the film's space opera tone.

Most importantly, the trailer hypes up Galactus as an ominous, godlike presence, surfacing in the last few seconds as his colossal figure casts a shadow over Earth.

The threat of scale that he represents is clear, and the tone of the story appears to take inspiration from apocalyptic science fiction as much as from superhero action.

Also, hints of other members of the cast, such as Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, and John Malkovich, open doors for fan guesses on their characters. Marvel has been secretive about their character information, creating suspense for their eventual reveal.

What is The Fantastic Four: First Steps about?

Expand Tweet

The Fantastic Four: First Steps follows Marvel's legendary superhero team as they try to make sense of a world that worships them, while confronting one of the cosmos' most devastating threats.

On an alternate Earth defined by retro-futuristic principles, the movie introduces Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as a close-knit group of adventurers and protectors.

Their quest deepens when the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) comes to warn them of the destruction of the planet at the hands of Galactus (Ralph Ineson), a cosmic entity that devours worlds.

Sue's pregnancy infuses personal stakes into the efforts of the team and the danger of planetary annihilation hanging in the balance, the movie assures a high-stakes story with heart, heroism, and spectacle.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, directed by Matt Shakman, is scheduled to be released on July 25, 2025.

