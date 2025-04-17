  • home icon
Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer drops – Pedro Pascal and the Silver Surfer face off in the MCU's retro Manhattan

By Abhisri Kodandaraman
Modified Apr 17, 2025 17:44 GMT
Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer drops &ndash; Pedro Pascal and the Silver Surfer face off (Image via YouTube/ Marvel Entertainment)
Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer drops (Image via YouTube/ Marvel Entertainment)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the second reboot of the Fantastic Four series produced by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Matt Shakman and produced by Kevin Feige, the movie is set to hit theatres worldwide on July 25, 2025, and will launch phase six of the MCU. The film blends emotional storytelling with cosmic adventure.

The new trailer offers a look at the retro-futuristic-1960s-inspired world and introduces us to the main characters. Julia Garner takes up the role of the Silver Surfer, arriving on Earth with a warning that the planet is marked for death.

The four heroes are seen grappling with their newfound powers while trying to defend Earth from the evil space god Galactus and his herald, the Silver Surfer. Reed Richards' space-time experiments accidentally attract the attention of Galactus, setting catastrophic events in motion. As they are faced with threatening consequences, the team must come together as a true family to survive.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps features an ensemble cast, including Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer highlights

The trailer introduces us to the movie's antagonist, Shalla Bal, also known as the Silver Surfer. She is the empress of the planet Zenn La, who is enacting the will of the ominous god Galactus by destroying Earth for him to consume it.

In the trailer, she descends to Earth on her silver surfboard and asks the Fantastic Four:

"Are you the protectors of this world?"

To this, Sue Storm replies,"Yes, we are." The surfer then proceeds to tell them why she is there, stating:

"Your planet is now marked for death."

Viewers also see Reed Richards, played by Pedro Pascal, blaming himself for what has happened.

"It's my fault. I stretched the bounds of space....and they heard," he says.

This hints at the fact that Richards was performing experiments where he pushed the limits of physics, which had dire consequences. Viewers also see him scratching out a set of equations on a blackboard.

Another significant plot point revealed is that Sue Storm and Reed Richards are expecting a child. This just upped the stakes on their mission, making it personal and even more challenging. Saving the Earth is not just a matter of responsibility, it is also about securing a future for their child. This realization further frames The Fantastic Four as a family fighting to stay alive against all odds.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast and crew

The full list of cast and characters, who appear in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, is as follows:

  • Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic
  • Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman
  • Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/Thing
  • Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer
  • Ralph Ineson as Galactus
  • Paul Walter Hauser
  • Natasha Lyonne
  • John Malkovich
  • Sarah Niles

The film is produced by Kevin Feige, and executive produced by Grant Curtis, Louis D'Esposito, and Tim Lewis, among others. The film features Michael Giacchino as the composer, and Kasra Farahani as production designer.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theatres worldwide on July 25, 2025.

Edited by Arunava Dutta
