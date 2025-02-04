Marvel Rivals community demands The Fantastic Four movie inspired costume in-game

The Marvel Rivals community has shared just how awesome it would be to receive skins inspired by the new movie, Fantastic Four: First Steps. Ever since the release of the teaser, the players have developed a liking for the costumes in the movie, especially the trenchcoat for The Thing, which they want in-game.

User @MrDiesel31 on X said they would buy the cosmetic instantly:

“Would purchase instantly.”

Players were even praising the comic accuracy of the movie costume, which further accentuated their love for the skins. User @SHAZAMGAMINNG commented that The Thing looked great and extremely comic-accurate:

“His look is so on point. The comic accuracy is beautiful”

@RivalSkins joked there would be a riot if the Thing’s trenchcoat skin was not added to the game.

The community was overjoyed to finally get a Fantastic Four movie while simultaneously hoping to wield some collaboration skins in Marvel Rivals. @Dr1ps13 mentioned how they were eagerly waiting for both:

“So excited for this movie and for the thing and Johnny Storm to hit marvel rivals!”

Finally, @cendriel_ commented that casual-looking skins were sometimes more hype. Such cosmetics do not always have to be intense as the casual ones look cool in-game.

Which Fantastic Four costumes are currently available in Marvel Rivals?

The game currently has the First Family skins for both Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman, which closely resemble the iconic costumes shown in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie. It is also likely that upon the release of The Thing and Human Torch, they will each receive the First Family skin as well.

Furthermore, because the game already includes movie-themed skins, we can hope that the trenchcoat cosmetic for The Thing might also be a part of the collection in the future.

