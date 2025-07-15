Fantastic Four: First Steps: Full list of cast and characters

The much-awaited Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four: First Steps is scheduled to hit theatres in the United States on July 25, 2025. It is also the first of the MCU's Phase Six movies. The movie is shot against the retro-futuristic backdrop of 1960s New York City and brings back the four superheroes once more as they battle new villains, one of whom is Galactus.

The antagonist is a cosmic entity that consumes planets to sustain its life force and sends Julia Garner's Silver Surfer as a messenger to inform that the Earth has been marked for death.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast is led by Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn. Other actors like Ralph Ineson, Julia Garner, and Paul Walter Hauser also appear in the film.

Main cast in Fantastic Four: First Steps and the characters they play

Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic)

Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (Image via Marvel Studios)

Pedro Pascal plays Reed Richards, a scientific genius and leader who can contort his body into any shape. In Fantastic Four: First Steps, Richards is presented as a theoretical physicist and father figure who discovers a cosmic anomaly that revamps the team. He is an expert in quantum mechanics and interdimensional travel as well.

Pascal became renowned for playing Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones. He further cemented his fame with major roles in Narcos and The Mandalorian. One of his other prominent roles is that of Joel Miller in the video game film adaptation The Last of Us. His other acting projects include Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The Equalizer 2, Gladiator II, and Triple Frontier.

Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (Invisible Woman)

Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (Image via Marvel Studios)

Vanessa Kirby portrays Sue Storm, a scientist with the power to become invisible and create force fields. She is trained as a biophysicist and is pregnant in the film. Sue is the foundation of the emotional well-being of the team and takes up the role of the leader. She is also Reed Richard's romantic partner.

Kirby is a British actress best known for playing Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of The Crown, for which she won a BAFTA in 2018. She received international recognition for her role in Pieces of a Woman, which earned her an Academy Award nomination. Her other significant projects include Mission: Impossible Fallout, Hobbs & Shaw, and Napoleon.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (The Thing)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (Image via Marvel Studios)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach is Ben Grimm, Reed's old buddy and a former astronaut. Grimm is exposed to cosmic radiation and turns into a super-strong, rock-encrusted creature. His origin as a test pilot, his struggle to deal with his irreversible mutation, and his protective instincts towards Sue are featured in the movie.

Bachrach is an American actor best known for the role of Richie Jerimovich in the critically acclaimed series The Bear. This role later brought him two Primetime Emmy awards and nominations for the Golden Globe. He also appeared in HBO’s Girls and was David Lieberman in Marvel’s The Punisher. His prior projects include indie films The Lake House and Good Posture.

Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (Human Torch)

Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (Image via Marvel Studios)

Johnny Storm, played by Joseph Quinn, is Sue’s younger brother, who gains pyrokinesis and flight. A thrill-seeker and former aerospace cadet, Johnny is shown enjoying his powers initially but later struggles with the responsibility they bring. His flame-based attacks are his most significant feature in Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Quinn gained international attention for his breakout role as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things season 4. For this performance, he won the MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Breakthrough Performance and was also nominated for a Saturn Award. Quinn graduated from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. His rising career work includes films like A Quiet Place: Day One and Gladiator II.

Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal (Silver Surfer)

Julia Garner (Image via Instagram/@juliagarnerofficial)

In Fantastic Four: First Steps, Julia Garner plays Shalla-Bal, a reinterpretation of the Silver Surfer who works for Galactus. Born on the planet Zenn-La, she volunteered to be his herald to save her people. She controls energy and matter through her cosmic surfboard.

Julia Garner is an American actress known as Ruth Langmore in Netflix’s Ozark, for which she won three Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. She starred as Anna Sorokin in the drama mini-series Inventing Anna. Garner's other films include Martha Marcy May Marlene, The Assistant, and Grandma, among others.

Supporting cast and characters of Fantastic Four: First Steps

Here are the rest of the actors who will appear in the movie, along with the characters they portray:

Ralph Ineson as Galactus

Natasha Lyonne

Sarah Niles

Paul Walter Hauser

John Malkovich

Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert

Matthew Wood as Herbie

Brandon Burke as NYP Officer

Fantastic Four: First Steps will premiere worldwide on July 21, 2025.

