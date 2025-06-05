7 action thrillers to watch if you liked The Equalizer 3

Released in 2023, The Equalizer 3 is an action-thriller film led by Denzel Washington. The third installment of the successful franchise is popular for its intense action sequences, engaging lead performance, and themes of justice. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, fans enjoyed The Equalizer 3 for its riveting plot, which kept them hooked from the beginning of the film.

Besides Washington, who stars in all three films of the Equalizer universe, the film also stars Dakota Fanning, Sonia Ammar, Andrea Dodero, and others. Fans can experience the same thrill with other action feature films. Below are seven action-thrillers every fan must see if they enjoyed watching The Equalizer 3.

The Accountant, Man of Fire, and 5 other films to watch after The Equalizer 3

1) John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (Image via Prime Video)

John Wick: Chapter 4 follows Keanu Reeves as the titular character, fighting against a powerful crime organization, as in all the other films in the franchise. The action sequences are properly choreographed, and the story focuses on loyalty and consequences, similar to The Equalizer 3.

As per Variety, the film is a relentless pursuit of vengeance and survival. Moreover, both films focus on characters who rely on personal conduct rather than systems of law.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV, and Netflix

2) Man on Fire (2004)

Man on Fire (Image via Apple TV)

Directed by Tony Scott, the film also stars Denzel Washington. In the 2004 film, Washington plays John Creasy, a bodyguard in Mexico City who seeks revenge after the girl he’s hired to protect is kidnapped. The character’s transformation and sense of duty reflect the motifs and themes shown in The Equalizer 3.

Fans have also praised the film for its strong performances and direction.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Hulu

3) The Gray Man (2022)

The Gray Man (Image via Netflix)

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film stars Ryan Gosling in the leading role. A sleek and compact thriller, The Gray Man follows corruption, survival, and the limits of institutional control. Both McCall and “The Gray Man” work outside the system to address deeper problems, making this movie a must-watch for The Equalizer 3 fans.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) The Night Comes For Us (2018)

The Night Comes For Us (Image via Netflix)

Directed and written by Timo Tjahjanto, The Night Comes For Us is an Indonesian action-thriller feature. The movie follows a gang enforcer who turns against his criminal employers to save a young girl. The film combines combat stunt actions with moral urgency, engaging the audience until the climax.

The sharp execution of the film has been praised by fans ever since it was globally released on Netflix.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) The Accountant (2016)

The Accountant (Image via Prime Video)

Starring Ben Affleck in the leading role, The Accountant is directed by Gavin O'Connor. The film follows accountant Christian Wolff, who works for multiple companies to manipulate their financial records. The story combines procedural elements with violence, focusing on a protagonist who solves problems with both logic and force.

Where to watch: Prime Video

6) The Killer (2023)

The Killer (Image via Netflix)

Directed by David Fincher, The Killer follows a hitman who must look up to his own rules after a job goes wrong. Like McCall, the protagonist of The Killer, played by Michael Fassbender, operates with a pragmatic approach. The movie is more introspective than explosive, focusing on mental processes and strategic decisions. Hence, fans who loved The Equalizer 3 will thoroughly enjoy it.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) Jack Reacher (2012)

Jack Reacher (Image via Prime Video)

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film stars Tom Cruise as the titular character. The film revolves around Jack Reacher, a former military officer who roams the country investigating crimes and working against injustice. The character is reserved and practical; however, he does not sit quietly when it comes to action.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Other movies to watch for those who liked The Equalizer 3 are The November Man, Public Enemies, John Wick films, Taken series, The Gunman, and Sicario.

