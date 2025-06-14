"Nice try ICE": Internet reacts in hilarious fashion to Pedro Pascal lookalike competition

A Pedro Pascal lookalike competition is being organized on June 15, 2025, at Son Del North, a restaurant located on the Lower East Side. According to Time Out magazine, the organizers are inviting people to dress up like the actor from any occasion, including his red-carpet appearances.

Son Del North also announced the competition through their official Instagram handle earlier this month on June 5. The restaurant also added a poster that states the competition will be held during the day at 1 p.m. The invitation was given to the general public with the following lines in the poster:

“Do you look like this man? Do you know someone who looks like him? Do you also believe there is no good Mexican food in NYC?”

Furthermore, the post disclosed that the Pedro Pascal lookalike competition is being held on the occasion of Son Del North’s first anniversary. The poster mentioned that the event was not associated with or endorsed by an anonymous individual.

The post stated that the winner will receive a cash prize worth $50 alongside burritos for a year, which will be limited to one per week. According to Time Out magazine, the competitors winning second and third place will also receive gift cards worth $50 and $25, respectively. Additionally, free bean and cheese burritos would be provided to the finalists in the top ten positions.

Meanwhile, netizens took to the comments section of Pubity’s Instagram post to share their reactions to the Pedro Pascal lookalike competition. One of them responded hilariously by writing:

“Nice try ICE.”

The replies continued, with a user reacting that most of the people would be searching for a boyfriend after visiting the competition spot. A few others wrote that they would be competing, and a user claimed that he could emerge as the winner.

Back in October of last year, a similar competition was organized for Timothee Chalamet's fans at Washington Square Park in New York City. According to People magazine, the Wonka star also made a surprise appearance at the event.

Pedro Pascal opens up about his experience of playing Reed Richards

The Santiago, Chile native has a long list of projects in his upcoming lineup. One of them is The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which will mark the actor’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he portrays Reed Richards.

Back in April of this year, Pedro Pascal opened up about his experience playing the character, speaking to Entertainment Weekly. The Graceland star said that it was “really intimidating” to take on a role that other actors have portrayed over the years. He further stated:

“Stepping into something like Game of Thrones and then going into the early days of Netflix with Narcos and then Star Wars and the world of video games with The Last of Us, each time I’ve felt like I couldn’t top how intimidating the last one was.”

Pedro Pascal mentioned that it is not easy to play certain characters, specifically when audiences are expecting a lot. The Mandalorian star explained the same, as he stated:

“You also want to be authentic to yourself so that it can be the best that it can be for anybody who wants to be entertained by a story and travel with us into this world.”

Apart from Pedro Pascal, The Fantastic Four: First Steps includes Vanessa Kirby in the lead alongside Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn, Julia Garner, and more. Directed by Matt Shakman, the superhero film is set to arrive in theaters next month on July 25.

