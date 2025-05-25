"4D cinema experience no one asked for" — Internet reacts as ceiling collapses during Final Destination: Bloodlines screening

A 29-year-old woman recently suffered an injury while she went to watch Final Destination: Bloodlines at a theater in La Plata, Argentina. Identified as Fiamma Villaverde, the woman was accompanied by her daughter and a friend to the movies when the incident happened.

Notably, Villaverde was injured at the Cinema Ocho on May 19, 2025, when the ceiling of the theater fell and a portion of it dropped on her. She had to be hospitalized after being hit in the knee. In an interview with Infobae, she said she was currently treating herself for panic attacks and anxiety disorder.

No Jumper @@nojumper Ceiling collapses on woman in Argentina during screening of the new ‘Final Destination’ 😳

Meanwhile, netizens took to the comments section of a post shared by No Jumper on X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions to the incident. A user wrote that it was similar to a 4D cinema experience.

"You can't make this stuff up! Even Death is getting in on the marketing for Final Destination🤷🏽....IG that's one way to ensure a truly immersive viewing experience, fu**ing forget 3D, this that real '4D' cinema experience no one asked for.💀" wrote one user.

Lavender KiiNG @@LavenderKiiNG You can't make this stuff up! Even Death is getting in on the marketing for Final Destination🤷🏽….IG that's one way to ensure a truly immersive viewing experience, fu**ing forget 3D, this that real '4D' cinema experience no one asked for. 💀

The responses continued, with a user writing that they were not willing to watch Final Destination: Bloodlines after hearing about the theatre incident. Another user wrote that they would never watch any movie in RealD format.

"Def not turning this movie on😂," a user wrote.

"Imagine watching one of your favorite movies and then the movies ceiling collapse on you … wild," another netizen stated.

"Never watching a realD movie again," an X user mentioned.

Among other replies, a user referred to the fact that the situation seemingly resembled the Final Destination films. Another individual wrote that they wouldn’t watch Bloodlines since the first five films were enough.

"OMG JUST LIKE THE MOVIES," one user wrote.

"See I'm definitely not watching this the first five was enough," another netizen commented.

"The movie title says a lot about the incident🤦‍♀️," another user reacted.

Fiamma Villaverde opens up about her experience at the screening of Final Destination: Bloodlines

While Fiamma Villaverde was injured during the incident, there are no details available on whether anyone else suffered injuries after the theater ceiling fell. In her interview with Infobae, she said that the incident happened when a frightening scene from Final Destination: Bloodlines was playing on screen.

Fiamma said that she was initially not planning to watch Final Destination: Bloodlines but later decided to go for it, considering that the tickets were available at an affordable price. She said that the movie was reaching its end when she was surprised by hearing a noise.

"There was a really loud noise. At first, we thought it was part of the movie because we were so absorbed; but then a huge piece fell on me. It didn't hit me in the head because I was leaning slightly over the armrest," she explained.

Fiamma said that she had not been to the movies for many years and had avoided going to any place with a crowd. She mentioned that she was seeking a refund from the theater. She also expressed her frustration to the manager when he approached her, with Villaverde responding that she would file a complaint, as the piece from the ceiling could have hit her daughter.

Meanwhile, Final Destination: Bloodlines came out in theatres last week on May 16, 2025. As per The Numbers, the film has so far accumulated a box office collection of around $153 million worldwide.

