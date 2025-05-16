"It will perform like Scream 6" — Final Destination: Bloodlines has fans calling it the comeback the franchise needed

Final Destination: Bloodlines, the sixth installment of the Final Destination film franchise, hit theaters on May 16, 2025. The film has received a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 99 critics' reviews. Made on a budget of $50 million, the supernatural horror film is expected to earn between $35–40 million in its opening week from 3,400 locations, as reported by Deadline on May 14, 2025.

Ad

After the movie's release, several viewers flocked to social media platforms to share their thoughts. One fan reacted to the film's positive reception by posting the following comment on Reddit:

"So far the audience reaction seems positive considering the letterboxd score. I kinda think it will perform like Scream 6 (Domestically at least)."

Comment byu/chanma50 from discussion inboxoffice Expand Post

Ad

Trending

Long-time fans of the franchise are delighted with the latest entry and have praised several aspects of the movie.

"Almost everyone I've read so far is saying this has the best, most fun gore/deaths in the entire series - which is all I wanted to hear," wrote one Reddit user.

"Saw advance screenings a week or so ago; if you like any of the first 3, I think you'll like this. It's far from a perfect film, but it's got almost everything you'd want from a FD film," remarked another.

Ad

"I saw it last weekend here in Europe - as a fan of the franchise, it was great! Great balance of practical fx and CGI, loved the misdirects and classic rube goldberg setups, and the story actually makes sense lol. Not a perfect film, but easily in the top tier FD movies," wrote one fan.

Ad

However, some felt that Final Destination: Bloodlines is overhyped and shared their sentiments by commenting:

"Cheap production and can make profit with even mediocre reviews. Good for the theaters and production companies! Hopefully this bodes well for the Predator movie too," remarked one user.

"Thank you for this! 98% are saying it’s the best… sorry but no! If you’re a true FD fan, no one would go as far as saying it’s the best one!" said one fan.

Ad

"None of the Final Destination are what I'd call good good, they're more on the dumb fun side of things. If this one hits that mark at least, I'm satisfied enough. This franchise is such a guilty pleasure, like Saw," commented one user.

What is the story of Final Destination: Bloodlines?

Ad

Final Destination: Bloodlines opens in 1968, when Iris and her fiance, Paul, narrowly survive an almost fatal accident as the Skyview Restaurant Tower collapses. 56 years later, her granddaughter, Stefani Reyes, is haunted by visions of the accident. She reluctantly reconnects with her extended family members, including her uncle Howard Campbell, aunt Brenda, and cousins Erik, Bobby, and Julia.

Upon visiting her grandmother, Stefani learns that Death is hunting down her family members one by one, as Iris was supposed to die in that tragic incident and her family line shouldn't have existed at all. Before she gets impaled by a weather vane and dies, Iris offers her guidebook to Stefani to help her survive.

Ad

Stefani tries to warn the Campbells about the family curse during a barbecue, which is also attended by her estranged mother, Darlene. She watches helplessly as her cousins suffer near-death experiences or are killed in freak accidents.

Stefani tracks down William John Bludworth, a mortician whom Iris saved during the tower's collapse. He reveals that Death can only be cheated in two ways: either die and get revived or prolong your life by killing another and acquiring their remaining years.

Ad

The surviving members plan to use Bobby's peanut allergy to revive him, but things take a wrong turn, leading to both Erik's and Bobby's deaths. Stefani, her brother Charlie, and Darlene flee in an RV, only to crash. Darlene dies, and Charlie revives Stefani with CPR.

The climax of Final Destination: Bloodlines takes place at Charlie's senior prom, where he realizes that he didn't revive Stefani, as she was unconscious and not technically dead. Not long after, the brother-sister duo is killed when a train gets derailed by a stray penny. Thus, bringing an end to their bloodline.

Ad

Also read: Is there a post-credit scene in Final Destination: Bloodlines?

Cast and crew of Final Destination: Bloodlines

Ad

Final Destination: Bloodlines is co-directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein. Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor wrote the screenplay, based on a story they developed along with Jon Watts. The film is produced by Craig Perry, Toby Emmerich, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Jon Watts, and Dianne McGunigle. It marks the franchise's return 14 years after Final Destination 5, which was released in 2011.

Final Destination: Bloodlines stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana as Stefani Reyes, Teo Briones as Charlie Reyes, and Rya Kihlstedt as Darlene Campbell. Gabrielle Rose appears as Iris Campbell, and Tony Todd reprises his role as William Bludworth from previous films in the series.

Ad

Meanwhile, Alex Zahara plays Howard Campbell, April Telek portrays Brenda Campbell, Owen Patrick Joyner plays Bobby Campbell, Richard Harmon as Erik Campbell, and Anna Lore as Julia Campbell.

Also read: 7 shocking deaths from the Final Destination franchise

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates from upcoming movies and television shows of 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More