Is Tony Todd in Final Destination: Bloodlines? Here’s everything we know so far

Final Destination: Bloodlines is the upcoming installment in the American horror franchise, Final Destination. Serving as the sixth film in the franchise, it acts as a sequel to the previous movies, the last of which was released in 2011. The upcoming film is set to premiere on May 16, 2025.

A key element that has kept the movie connected throughout the years is the character William Bludworth, portrayed by the late Tony Todd. Recently, a first-look image was released, where Todd can be seen as Bludworth once again.

Tony Todd reprises his character as William Bludsworth in Final Destination: Bloodlines posthumously

Tony Todd was introduced as William Bludsworth in the first Final Destination film, released in 2000. Bludsworth, a mortician and owner of Bludworth Funeral Homes, is the only character in the franchise who has appeared in nearly all movies.

A teaser for Final Destination: Bloodlines was released on February 3, 2025. However, Todd's Bludsworth was absent from it. On March 24, 2025, Blavity released a first-look image featuring Bludworth sitting on a chair, wearing suspenders with a badge of the Hope River Hospital attached to the left side.

Since he is a mortician by profession and owns a funeral home, Bludworth is likely visiting one of the characters at the hospital in the movie. However, considering the room he is sitting in appears to be an embalming room, it is hard to tell what the real purpose of his character is in the movie.

Notably, since Todd passed away in November 2024, his role as William Bludworth in Final Destination: Bloodlines marks the final performance of his career. This also signifies the end of an era for Final Destination fans who eagerly anticipated his return in each film.

Everything we know about Final Destination: Bloodlines so far

Released in 2011, Final Destination 5 was the last installment in the franchise until now. Final Destination: Bloodlines marks the long-awaited return to the series, serving as a sequel to the lore that millions have grown familiar with over the years.

The official logline of the film reads:

"Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all."

Kaitlyn Santa Juana stars as the main character, Stephanie Lewis. Teo Briones plays the character of Charlie Lewis, Richard Harmon stars as Erik, and Owen Patrick Joyner appears as Bobby. The cast also includes Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, Max Lloyd-Jones, and Tinpo Lee.

Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein direct the movie from a script by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor. Busick and Taylor also developed the story along with Jon Watts. Warner Bros. Pictures will distribute the movie while New Line Cinema produces it with several other producing companies.

Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Jon Watts, Dianne McGunigle, and Toby Emmerich produce the movie. The executive producers are David Siegel, Warren Zide, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary, and Anthony Tittanegro.

Final Destination: Bloodlines will be released on May 16, 2025.

