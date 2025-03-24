"New fear unlocked"- Final Destination: Bloodlines teaser already has fans anxious

The Final Destination franchise has been notorious for its depiction of various creative ways to die, and with the teaser for Final Destination: Bloodlines, the first movie in 14 years, the franchise seems to have already triggered anxious thoughts in fans. We are yet to receive a full trailer for the new movie, which, as the teaser announced, will drop tomorrow.

The short teaser features only one death, but the creative way of this death has triggered many reactions on social media platforms like X, with users claiming that it has unlocked new fears in them.

X user @LanternUpdates summed this up, writing:

"Glass in my drink? New fear unlocked 😭"

Many other users also commented on this offbeat death with various kinds of reactions.

"Holy f*ck. The thought alone is terrifying and I’m all here for it."- another user wrote.

"The franchise that made everyday objects terrifying is back. Who’s ready for more paranoia?"- another user added, refering to the glass in the teaser, as well as many of the creative killing machines in the past movies.

"Why do I feel like everyday objects are suddenly plotting against me???😅" - yet another user said, refering to the same scene.

"Great now i’m scared to have ice in my drinks"- another user said.

Perhaps when the trailer of Final Destination: Bloodlines comes out tomorrow, there will be more such scenarios that would make fans terrified of basic objects.

Everything we know so far about Final Destination: Bloodlines

Final Destination: Bloodlines is set to be the sixth installment in the Final Destination franchise and will act as a direct sequel to 2011's Final Destination 5. The film is set to be directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, with a script from Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, and a story from Busick, Taylor, and Jon Watts.

The new movie will once again bring back William Bludworth (Tony Todd), who is almost like a bridge between the various movies of the franchise. Apart from Todd, many new faces will appear in this sixth installment. This includes Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, and Brec Bassinger.

The new movie was originally planned as a reimagination of the previous film series, and will likely contain a more updated approach to the genre. The synopsis for the movie reads:

"Plagued by a violent and recurring nightmare, a college student heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle of death and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all."

Final Destination: Bloodlines is set to hit the theatres on May 16, 2025, in the United States. The full trailer drops tomorrow. Stay tuned for more updates.

