“Maybe its soo nonsensical that it is actually a good time passs”- Fans amazed as Final Destination: Bloodlines gets 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Final Destination: Bloodlines received a 75 on Metacritic and 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film reintroduces audiences to the inevitability of fate through the story of Stefani, a college student caught in a generational curse. It’s been 14 years since Final Destination last hit theatres, and Bloodlines appears to be the series’ most well-received entry yet.

Tony Todd returns as William Bludworth for the final time, and a new cast of young leads navigates chaotic set pieces and the film’s blend of horror, dark humour, and self-awareness.

The critical success of the sixth installment in the long-running horror franchise has sparked a wave of surprise, amusement, and curiosity on social media.

“Maybe its soo nonsensical that it is actually a good time passs.” one user wrote, reacting to Final Destination: Bloodlines receiving a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“The people will gave low ratings will own the curse” - one tweet joked, referencing the franchise’s signature premise.

“For horror film too? Oh, I'm even more excited now!” - another user posted.

“I’ve never watched this franchise. But any movie with 93% is worth considering" - said one person, suggesting the rating is drawing in new audiences.

“Ain’t no way a Final Destination movie is scoring better than half of the MCU,” another X user commented, questioning the numbers.

“Wait is it actually going to be good? Being kinda bad was like half of its charm” one tweet read, capturing the balance of skepticism and nostalgia among longtime fans.

Final Destination: Bloodlines opens in U.S. theaters on May 16.

Final Destination: Bloodlines is the sixth main entry in the long-running horror franchise and the first since 2011’s Final Destination 5. Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, the 2025 film follows Stefani Reyes, a college student plagued by visions of a deadly tower collapse.

As she reconnects with estranged family members and uncovers a disturbing truth tied to her grandmother’s past, Stefani becomes entangled in the franchise’s recurring theme, death reclaiming those who were never meant to survive. The film introduces the idea of inherited survival, expanding the franchise’s original premise by adding a generational element.

The plot centers on Stefani uncovering that her family’s existence defied death’s design after her grandmother prevented a fatal event in 1968. As relatives begin dying in elaborate accidents, the story weaves through themes of fate, survival, and consequence.

With both CGI and practical effects, Final Destination: Bloodlines leans into spectacle, continuing the franchise’s tradition of unpredictable, chain-reaction horror.

While a few reviewers pointed out that the script leaned on franchise tropes, many praised the execution of the death sequences and Tony Todd’s final turn as William Bludworth. Notably, this instalment marks the end of Todd’s involvement with the series, with all his scenes completed before his passing in late 2024.

Production began in Vancouver and experienced delays due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Despite this, the team completed filming by May 2024. A viral marketing campaign, featuring re-creations of iconic franchise setups, helped generate buzz, and a limited early screening boosted anticipation.

Final Destination: Bloodlines is positioned to be a standout theatrical release when it opens on May 16, 2025.

