"Sounds insane"- Fans are excited as the Final Destination Bloodlines 4DX poster comes out, they call it 'phenomenal'

Ahead of the May 16, 2025, theatrical release of the highly anticipated Final Destination Bloodlines, the official 4DX poster art is finally out. With 4DX's goal to fully immerse the audience in the movie by projecting various multi-sensory effects seen on screen, the newly released poster of the new installment teases a multi-sensory brush with Death.

With the anticipation for the newest chapter in the franchise increasing as the release date nears, the new 4DX poster further excited fans.

One fan on X called the experience of watching Final Destination Bloodlines in 4DX once it arrived in theaters "INSANE."

"4DX Final Destination sounds INSANE," an X user commented.

Meanwhile, another fan took to X to call the 4DX poster of the newest Final Destination installment "phenomenal." Another one also said that it was terrifying, while someone else said that it sent chills down their spine.

"This is the most terrifying poster than any other horror movies," another user on X commented.

"This poster genuinely sent chills down my spine oh my god," an X user added.

More fans talked about what it would be like to watch a Final Destination movie in 4DX. One thought that it would be "an experience like no other," while someone else said that if there was a perfect movie for a 4DX experience, it would be Final Destination Bloodlines.

"Final Destination in 4DX? The suspense, the thrills, the seat-shaking terror—this is going to be an experience like no other," an X user commented.

"This is such a perfect movie for 4DX, I just hope the seats don't launch me to my death," an X user added.

What is Final Destination Bloodlines going to be about?

The sixth movie from the long-running gore horror saga, Final Destination Bloodlines, introduces more grueling suspense and disturbing fatal situations as various characters try their might to survive the force of death. According to the trailer description, the movie will bring audiences "back to the very beginning of Death's twisted sense of justice."

Stefanie (Kaitlyn Santa), a college student, will be at the center of the newest chapter of the hit franchise. After a violent, recurring nightmare plagued her life, Stefanie decides to head home and track down the person who can help her break the cycle and hopefully save her family from their gruesome death.

It turns out that her recurring dream about a tower accident in the 1960s was a premonition that happened to her grandmother many years ago. Her grandmother saved a lot of people that day—people who shouldn't have been saved. With Stefanie's grandmother messing up Death's plan, Death is now coming after the would-have-been victims in the 1960s incident, and that includes Stefanie's family.

As the trailer from Warner Bros. teases, "Death runs in the family." Her grandmother might have thwarted Death years ago, but their bloodline isn't safe from the supernatural force now. Unless someone like Stefanie can figure out a way to stop Death, her family will be dropping into their grisly deaths one by one.

Besides Kaitlyn Santa, Final Destination Bloodlines also stars Teo Briones, Owen Patrick Joyner, Brec Bassinger, Anna Lore, Richard Harmon, and Ray Kihlstedt. Late horror legend Tony Todd, who died in November 2024, will also be in the movie. He plays William Bludworth, owner of a funeral parlor who is an expert on Death, in all Final Destination movies except the fourth installment.

Catch Final Destination Bloodlines in movie theaters near you on its release day, May 16, 2025.

