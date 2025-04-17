7 movies to watch if you liked Final Destination

Final Destination is a horror franchise comprising of six films, ten novels, and two comic books. Originating from an unproduced X-Files spec script by Jeffrey Reddick, the series was picked up by New Line Cinema.

Ad

Each story follows a group of people who narrowly escape a deadly disaster thanks to one person’s premonition—only to be hunted down later by death itself, which strikes through elaborate, chain-reaction accidents.

In addition to the movies, the franchise grew with a number of novels that were released between 2005 and 2006 and included adaptations of the first three films. Final Destination: Sacrifice, a one-shot comic, was included with some Final Destination 3 DVDs in 2006. Zenescope Entertainment then released Final Destination: Spring Break in 2007.

Ad

Trending

Fans of Final Destination's themes of inevitable death and the unrelenting chase of fate will find these seven movies equally chilling.

Enjoy Apple TV+'s thought provoking new show HERE

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Eden Lake and 6 other movies to watch if you liked Final Destination

1) Triangle

Melissa George stars as Jess, a single mom caught in a nightmare at sea (Image via Prime Video)

Melissa George plays Jess, a single mother who goes on a boating trip with friends in Christopher Smith's psychological horror thriller Triangle (2009). The crew joins an abandoned ocean liner after a strong storm capsizes their boat, only to discover that they are being pursued by an enigmatic entity.

Ad

As Jess explores the eerie ship, she is caught in a violent time loop filled with déjà vu, doppelgängers, and disturbing truths—each cycle pulling her further from escape and closer to fate.

Triangle mirrors Final Destination with its concept of characters trapped in a deadly cycle, unable to escape their fates.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Peacock

2) It Follows

Maika Monroe plays Jay, a college student who is stalked by a monster (Image via Netflix)

Maika Monroe plays Jay, a college student who is stalked by a monster in David Robert Mitchell's horror film.

Ad

Jay discovers she has been cursed with a mystical power that hunts its victims incessantly, visible only to those impacted, following a beachfront death and an odd experience with her partner. She and her friends face mounting dread as they struggle to escape a seemingly unbreakable curse.

The idea of Final Destination—a relentless, otherworldly force that hunts its victims without any means of stopping it—is also present in It Follows.

Ad

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+

3) Cabin in the Woods

College students visit a remote cabin, unaware they are pawns in a secret experiment (Image via Apple TV+)

Joss Whedon produced and Drew Goddard directed the 2011 sci-fi comedy horror movie The Cabin in the Woods.

Ad

In the film, which stars Kristen Connolly and Chris Hemsworth, a group of college students travel to a remote cottage without realizing they are a part of a nefarious experiment run by technicians in a covert subterranean facility.

The lab staff manipulates events to carry out an old ritual as the pupils unintentionally awaken dangerous supernatural powers. The survivors start to piece together the truth with every terrifying turn, and they are finally faced with a choice that could decide the future of humanity.

Ad

The Cabin in the Woods connects to Final Destination through its depiction of unseen forces manipulating characters into deadly, predetermined situations.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max

4) Eden Lake

A couple's peaceful getaway turns violent after a run-in with hostile teens (Image via Prime Video)

James Watkins made his directorial debut with the British horror-thriller Eden Lake (2008). Starring Michael Fassbender and Kelly Reilly, the film follows a couple’s peaceful lake getaway that turns violent after a clash with a group of hostile teens.

Ad

Jenny is left to fend for herself in the woods when Steve is hurt. As the teenagers grow more vicious, she has to struggle to survive a terrifying experience.

By putting individuals in situations where escape from imminent death appears impossible, Eden Lake mimics Final Destination.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

5) Happy Death Day

A college student is killed on her birthday and forced to relive it over and over (Image via Prime Video)

Happy Death Day (2017) is a dark comedy starring Israel Broussard and Jessica Rothe, written by Scott Lobdell and directed by Christopher Landon. The movie is about Tree Gelbman, a college student who is killed on her birthday but inexplicably starts to relive the event repeatedly.

Ad

Tree, trapped in a time loop, must repeat both her birthday and her murder until she discovers the identity of the person wearing the mask. She turns a terrifying night into a perverse quest for survival and self-discovery as she collects more clues and becomes more determined to end the cycle with each rerun.

The time loop idea of Happy Death Day, in which the protagonist must continually face death in an attempt to survive, is similar to Final Destination.

Ad

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max,

6) Polaroid

A high schooler discovers a cursed Polaroid camera that seals the fate of its subjects (Image via Amazon)

Lars Klevberg's 2019 supernatural horror thriller Polaroid is an adaptation of his 2015 short story of the same name. The narrative centers on Bird Fitcher, a reserved high school student who acquires a vintage Polaroid camera with a dark secret: everyone captured on video quickly suffers a horrific end.

Ad

Bird discovers a dark presence in the pictures after using the camera during a party, and her friends start passing away. She discovers that the camera is cursed when she looks into its sinister beginnings and must discover its past in order to put an end to the murders before she becomes the next victim.

With its cursed device that sets off a series of deadly events that trap its victims, Polaroid is similar to Final Destination.

Ad

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

7) Creep

The movie follows a videographer hired to film a man in a remote cabin (Image via Netflix)

Mark Duplass co-wrote and starred in Patrick Brice's first found footage psychological horror film, Creep (2014). The plot centers around a videographer hired to capture a man in a secluded cabin. It was inspired by Craigslist interactions and movies like Misery and Fatal Attraction.

Ad

A filmmaker named Aaron takes a job offer from Josef, who says he is near death and wants to leave a video for his unborn kid. Josef's peculiar conduct becomes more and more unsettling as the day goes on.

Aaron discovers horrifying facts when he tries to leave, and he comes to the realization that Josef's evil plans might still threaten him even at home.

In its depiction of a protagonist being pursued by an unavoidable, horrifying fate, Creep is reminiscent of Final Destination.

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix

The next installment in the franchise, Final Destination: Bloodlines, is set to hit theaters on May 16, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Moakala T Aier With a background in Political Science, which may seem unconventional for an entertainment writer, Moakala T Aier’s academic journey was marked by extensive involvement in editorial roles. Beginning as a member of the campus editorial team and later as the editor for the student union led her to pursue a career as a Digital Content Creator.



Currently working as a Listicle writer at Sportskeeda, Moakala has previously contributed to various publications like The Shillong Times and Eastern Mirror, where she covered a diverse range of topics from education and human interest stories to lifestyle pieces, event coverage, and book reviews. With a portfolio that includes interviews with various personalities such as MMA fighters, local musicians, and activists, Moakala’s approach to journalism is rooted in accuracy and reliability. She employs meticulous research and cross-referencing to ensure error-free content.



Beyond writing, Moakala enjoys listening to podcasts every morning, watching indie films, cooking new dishes, taking daily photo dumps, reading books, and journaling her thoughts. While she admires Emma Chamberlain, Sophia Chang, Michelle Choi, and others for their creative attention to detail, Moakala would love to be a part of the classic 1998 film The Parent Trap, longing to live in the same fictional world that feels uncomplicated and meaningful. Know More