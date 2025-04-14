10 best shows to watch on Max in April 2025 

Max remains a top streaming platform, offering a mix of acclaimed originals and classic favorites. With HBO’s programming and Warner Bros.’s library, it delivers quality content to viewers. Its April lineup includes exciting new releases and returning fan favorites.

Ad

Max's April offerings have something for all viewers, from gripping dramas to heartwarming comedies, and thought-provoking documentaries to fantasy escapes.

Shows like The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, and more are available for viewers to enjoy streaming on Max this April.

Disclaimer: All opinions belong solely to the writer.

The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, The White Lotus, and seven other shows to watch on Max in April 2025

1) The Last of Us

Ad

Trending

The Last of Us (Image via YouTube/Max)

Inspired by a video game, The Last of Us explores the themes of loss, survival of the fittest, and the extent to which people will go to protect those they care about in a universe where the old rules of the world apply no longer.

Ad

The show follows a smuggler, Joel Miller (played by Pedro Pascal), tasked with smuggling a teen girl named Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) and helping her cross the post-apocalyptic US 20 years after a fungal pandemic took over the world, turning humans into infected creatures.

A personal motive of saving himself initially drives Joel to develop a bond with Ellie as they encounter hardships together. Meanwhile, Ellie surprisingly holds the key to the potential cure for the world-ending pandemic, making her the center of attention for everyone in the series.

Ad

Both characters' external and internal challenges in the show are exciting and keep the audience on their toes.

2) House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon (Image via HBO)

A prequel to the hit HBO show Games of Thrones, House of the Dragon is a critically acclaimed series for viewers to enjoy on Max.

Ad

The storyline is set decades before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen. It follows the beginning of House Targaryen's downfall. King Viserys I (played by Paddy Considine) names his daughter Rhaenyra (younger Rhaenyra played by Milly Alcock, older Rhaenyra played by Emma D'Arcy) the rightful heir to the Iron Throne instead of his brother Daemon (played by Matt Smith), breaking tradition.

Viserys then marries the childhood friend of his daughter, Alicent Hightower (younger Alicent played by Emily Carey, older Alicent played by Olivia Cooke), with whom he shares four children. The war for succession that follows sees Alicent and Rhaenyra stand on the two opposing sides against each other, with Daemon by Rhaenyra's side.

Ad

As the plot progresses, the tension between the characters unfolds in this fantasy series, promising an intriguing watch for viewers. Viewers can also bear witness to the grandeur of the famous Targaryen dragons.

3) Dune: Prophecy

Dune: Prophecy (Image via HBO)

Dune: Prophecy is the prequel to the Denis Villeneuve Dune films, set 10,000 years earlier and adding context to the world for viewers.

Ad

The story follows the lives of the two Harkonnen sisters, Tula (younger Tula played by Jessica Barden, older Tula played by Emily Watson) and Valya (younger Vanya played by Emma Canning, older Vanya played by Olivia Williams). The sisters are the founders of the Bene Gesserit, a powerful religious sisterhood. The show depicts the struggles the sisters face to maintain the stronghold of their sisterhood and combat the evils that bring potential harm to humanity.

Ad

The show has various drama and fantasy elements to intrigue viewers and keep them hooked.

4) Hacks

Hacks (Image via YouTube/Max)

Hacks follows the life of Deborah Vance (played by Jean Smart), a popular comedian in Las Vegas whose star is fading and casino residency is under threat.

Ad

As a solution to her problems, Vance's manager pairs her up with a young comedy writer named Ava Daniels (played by Hannah Einbinder), who has come to them after getting canceled for an inappropriate tweet. Initially, both are hostile to the other but eventually learn to understand each other and develop empathy.

The engaging elements and the expert story-building make this show a must-watch for the audience.

5) The White Lotus

The White Lotus (Image via YouTube/HBO)

The White Lotus explores themes of power, class, wealth, and the darker side of human nature, often exploring the hypocrisies and flaws of the rich. When the privileged and wealthy come in contact with the service industry on vacation, the chaos, secrets, and revelations that follow are undeniably entertaining.

Ad

An anthology series with a new story and cast every season, The White Lotus provides viewers with a look into the secrets and darkness the powerful and rich hide. With their questionable actions, the characters in the show both shock and amuse viewers.

The White Lotus on Max is a comedy-drama that promises viewers all that and more. Additionally, each season has a new story, so they can be watched as stand-alone seasons.

Ad

6) Tokyo Vice

Tokyo Vice (Image via YouTube/Max)

Based on Jake Adelstein's memoir, Tokyo Vice follows an American journalist, Jake (played by Ansel Elgort), who becomes one of the first foreign journalists to report crime on a regular basis at Japan's largest newspaper in Tokyo around 1999.

Ad

Despite the cultural differences, Jake forms alliances with the people of the city and digs deeper to solve cases involving the underworld. He comes across an underworld gangster named Tozawa (played by Ayumi Tanida). He decides to publish a story exposing his truth but ends up facing various death threats from the gangster, making the viewers anticipate what might come next.

Themes like the ethics of journalism, cultural shock, strict organizations that govern organized crimes, and Japanese media are explored in the series, promising an interesting watch for viewers.

Ad

7) Industry

Industry (Image via YouTube/BBC)

Set in a London investment bank, Industry follows the ambitious graduates (played by Marisa Abela, David Johnson, Harry Lawtey, and more) hired by the bank on probation as they compete for a permanent position in the company.

Ad

As they strive to find their footing, the graduates face ethical dilemmas, a sense of competition, and interpersonal struggles. The show explores themes of ambition, survival in a cut-throat environment, workplace politics, and more.

The series on Max is engaging and thrilling for viewers who like delving into such themes.

8) The Penguin

The Penguin (Image via YouTube/Max)

The Penguin delves into the aftermath of the events of Matt Reeves' The Batman. It follows the rise of Oswald "Oz" Cobb (played by Colin Farrell) in Gotham City as he tries to fill the power vacuum left by the death of Carmine Falcone and ends up contending with his enemies and the Falcone family.

Ad

In his quest, Oz comes across the Falcone family, especially Carmine's daughter Sofia (played by Cristin Milioti), who is also interested in taking control of her father's criminal empire.

The intense scenes and dark setting of the series are guaranteed to give viewers chills and keep them hooked throughout.

9) Euphoria

Euphoria (Image via YouTube/Rotten Tomatoes TV)

Euphoria follows the lives of a group of teenagers living in the fictional town of East Highland in California. The teens navigate addiction, peer pressure, existential crises, love, and loss.

Ad

However, the main focus is on Rue (played by Zendaya), a drug addict who is fresh out of rehab but has no plans to stay clean. Rue's relationship with Jules (played by Hunter Schafer), a transgender girl, also plays a significant role throughout the series.

All characters' storylines are accentuated by impactful cinematography, surreal sequences representing emotional states, and fourth-wall breaking. The series is guaranteed to keep viewers invested in the characters as the show progresses.

Ad

10) Succession

Succession (Image via HBO)

Succession follows the CEO of Waystar RoyCo. and patriarch of the Roy family, Logan Roy (played by Brian Cox), as his health deteriorates, and his four children begin orchestrating plans to make themselves potential successors to his throne.

Ad

The show explores aggressive competition between siblings to gain their father's approval and take control of the company. Themes of power, manipulation, and familial challenges are present throughout the series.

The high stakes while characters fight with their internal demons, make this series binge-worthy.

Shows like The Rehearsal, All I See Is You, Aftersun, Barney's World, and more are some other engaging options to watch on Max in the Spring of 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More